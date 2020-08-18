Marina East green rooftop, big as 3 football fields, will be open for public recreation

Marina Barrage is a popular open space for Singaporeans to enjoy picnics and kite-flying.

But if you often find it hard to get a spot there, fret not.

A new recreational space in Marina East is set to open soon.

According to the Urban Redevelopment Authority, the green rooftop of the new Keppel Marina East Desalination Plant will be open to the public.

It covers 20,000 square metres, equivalent to about three football fields. This is slightly smaller than the green rooftop at Marina Barrage, which is estimated to be around the size of four football fields.

Furthermore, the new green rooftop will be connected to East Coast Park and Gardens by the Bay East via the Eastern Coastal Park Connector Network.

This means you can jog and cycle to the green rooftop with ease.

More about Keppel Marina East Desalination Plant

The Keppel Marina East Desalination Plant is the newest desalination plant in Singapore, its fourth.

Located in Marina East, the plant will treat either the seawater or freshwater drawn from the Marina Reservoir.

This is the first time that such a large-scale, dual-mode desalination plant is operating in Singapore.

This ability will be important to Singapore's water supply resilience in light of climate change, which presents the risk of extreme weather conditions.

In dry weather, this desalination plant can draw water from the sea to produce desalinated water.

On rainy days, it can produce potable water by treating the rainwater collected from the reservoir.

The process of treating rainwater from the reservoir requires less energy and fewer steps as compared to the usual desalination.

Top photo by Keppel