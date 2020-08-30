2 in 3 S’poreans not confident to resume life in new normal: Manulife Singapore survey

The less we talk about 2020, the better.

Alas there’s still one more thing to be said: Two out of three Singaporeans do not have the confidence to resume normal life after circuit breaker, according to a Manulife Singapore survey.

The survey, which polled 1,000 people aged 21 to 64, found out that 65 per cent are not confident to go outside as much as they used to and 60 per cent are not confident to be part of crowds anymore.

What are the reasons for dwindling confidence levels? Fear of contracting Covid-19, and a desire to avoid long queues and crowds.

The halcyon pre-Covid-19 days

Before Covid-19, Singaporeans were usually out and about: frolicking on beaches or hanging out in malls.

According to the 1,000 respondents polled in the survey:

83 per cent regularly dined out with friends and family. Read: 17 per cent prefer to be alone.

83 per cent regularly visited malls. Read: 83 per cent prefer not to sweat.

61 per cent would go for regular outdoor hikes. Read: Only 61 per cent like to sweat.

57 per cent would visit the houses of friends and family for a meal. Read: Singaporeans will find any reasons to stuff their faces.

47 per cent watched a movie at the cinema at least once a month. Read: There are not many pastimes in Singapore.

Expectations vs reality

During circuit breaker, perhaps due to the sudden loss of freedom, it is commonplace to hear about people wanting to head out and lead the “normal” life again.

But interestingly, as Singapore moved to Phase 2 on June 19, the desire has waned somewhat.

According to the 1,000 respondents polled in the survey:

Other than the fear of contracting the virus (67 per cent) and long queues and crowds (58 per cent), the respondents also cited wearing a mask for extended periods of time (47 per cent) and having to sign in and out everywhere (45 per cent) as barriers to resuming “normal life”.

But life goes on

Indeed, one can only stay home for so long.

If you are craving some Din Tai Fung, just head out and live your life (with masks, wet wipes, sanitizers in tow, of course).

So in the name of some fun and reward, Manulife Singapore has launched its online sneaker drop. Y’know, to motivate Singaporeans (because we know Singaporeans need motivation to do things) to step outside safely and confidently.

Starting Aug. 31 (Monday) to Oct. 4 (Sunday), Manulife will unveil seven pairs of limited-edition sneakers to be won.

All you have to do is answer a simple question for a chance to win.

To get the right answers, you might choose to head out and about the neighbourhoods but remember to do so in a safe and responsible manner with masks on while maintaining social distancing.

A total of seven pairs will be given away over the course of five weeks, from Monday 9am to Saturday 7pm, with winners announced at a weekly webinar on Sunday at 8:30pm, featuring local sneaker personalities who will also discuss tips and tricks to resuming life in the new normal.

Follow Manulife Singapore on Facebook and Instagram for the latest details.

Top photo by Andrew Koay.

This sponsored article made the writer 99 per cent want new limited edition kicks.