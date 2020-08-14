Man, 21, arrested after breaking into Joo Seng Road house & stealing S$20

A 21-year-old man was arrested for his suspected involvement in a case of housebreaking and theft.

Stole S$20

According to an Aug. 14 news release, the police said that they were alerted to the case on Aug. 11, 2020 at about 10am.

The man had allegedly broken into a residential unit along Joo Seng Road and stole cash amounting to S$20.

Through investigations, officers from Tanglin Police Division established the identity of the man.

He was arrested on Aug. 13 and will be charged in court tomorrow (Aug. 15) with housebreaking and theft under Section 451 of the Penal Code.

If convicted, he could be jailed for up to 10 years or fined.

How to prevent housebreaking/theft

The police also advised the public to adopt the following crime prevention measures:

Secure all doors, roller shutters, windows, and other openings with good quality grilles and close-shackled padlocks before leaving your premises unattended, even for a short while.

Refrain from keeping large sums of cash and valuables in your premises.

Install a burglar alarm, motion sensor lights and/or CCTVs to cover the access points into your premises.

Top image by Zheng Zhangxin.