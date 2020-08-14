Back

Man, 21, arrested after breaking into Joo Seng Road house & stealing S$20

He was arrested on Aug. 13.

Syahindah Ishak | August 14, 2020, 05:31 PM

Events

A 21-year-old man was arrested for his suspected involvement in a case of housebreaking and theft.

Stole S$20

According to an Aug. 14 news release, the police said that they were alerted to the case on Aug. 11, 2020 at about 10am.

The man had allegedly broken into a residential unit along Joo Seng Road and stole cash amounting to S$20.

Through investigations, officers from Tanglin Police Division established the identity of the man.

He was arrested on Aug. 13 and will be charged in court tomorrow (Aug. 15) with housebreaking and theft under Section 451 of the Penal Code.

If convicted, he could be jailed for up to 10 years or fined.

How to prevent housebreaking/theft

The police also advised the public to adopt the following crime prevention measures:

  • Secure all doors, roller shutters, windows, and other openings with good quality grilles and close-shackled padlocks before leaving your premises unattended, even for a short while.

  • Refrain from keeping large sums of cash and valuables in your premises.

  • Install a burglar alarm, motion sensor lights and/or CCTVs to cover the access points into your premises.

Top image by Zheng Zhangxin.

Playmade S'pore introduces new Yakult drinks with grape boba from S$5.20

Fruity flavours.

August 14, 2020, 05:07 PM

Indomie goreng-flavoured ice cream topped with fried shallots selling in Indonesia for S$4.15

Thank you, next.

August 14, 2020, 04:48 PM

Uniqlo S'pore launching quick-drying AIRism mask on Aug. 24 after overwhelming response in Japan

Looks comfy.

August 14, 2020, 04:48 PM

S'pore may consider replacing 14-day isolation for travellers with 'rigorous testing': Ong Ye Kung

Hard truths to keep Singapore moving.

August 14, 2020, 04:35 PM

83 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Aug. 14, no cases in community

More updates in the evening.

August 14, 2020, 04:06 PM

Syed Saddiq urges M'sians to give Lim Guan Eng time to clear his name, vouches for his integrity

"I believe in the Lim Guan Eng I know. A principled man true and through," Syed Saddiq said.

August 14, 2020, 03:39 PM

Punggol 'killer litter' victim allegedly made false report, injuries believed to be 'self-inflicted'

Two men are being investigated.

August 14, 2020, 03:08 PM

US classifies Beijing-backed Confucius Institutes as foreign missions in latest blow to bilateral ties

Even education is not spared as tensions between the two countries intensify.

August 14, 2020, 02:59 PM

S'pore start-up responds to microcars compared to funeral offerings, says functionality more important

The cofounder said that the company took the public reactions more positively than expected.

August 14, 2020, 02:12 PM

Steamboat & BBQ restaurant offers takeaway sets from S$19.90, no need to return BBQ plate or hotpot

Cheaper than buying your own hotpot.

August 14, 2020, 01:38 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.