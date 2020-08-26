Man sits outside 6th floor HDB flat ledge to chat

A shirtless man was caught on camera sitting on the ledge outside his sixth floor HDB flat.
The bizarre scene was shared to Facebook on Aug. 25:The ledge is where the air conditioner compressor is usually located -- but now translated to 2.25m² extra of valuable real estate.
What was man doing?
Although it appeared as though he might have been having a barbeque, the man was holding on to a mobile phone-like device and looked to have been chatting in a video call.
At the edge of the ledge were what looked like an orange pail and a shiny container.
Various reasons have been proposed for his high-rise conversation:
- too hot indoors
- fresher air outside
- lack of nerves
- sparing people indoors from his chatter
- mentally unsound
- utilising every square inch of his property
What HDB says
According to the Housing and Development Board, residents have a duty to keep the estate safe.
They should not
- Place objects on the ledges of windows/ balconies
- Place objects, such as flower pots and clothes hanging racks, on the parapet walls of common corridors
- Hang items above the parapet walls/ balconies
- Throw objects from your flat or from the common areas
- Tie/ hang objects, such as shopping trolleys and cooking woks, from the bamboo pole holders
- Place objects in a manner that may endanger the safety of the general public
- Place bamboo poles in a criss-cross manner
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.