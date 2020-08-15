Man, 37, arrested after ramming police car, injuring 1 officer & driving off at Bukit Merah

A 37-year-old man was arrested on Thursday (Aug. 13) after he accelerated his car toward police officers and injured one officer.

This incident occurred during an operation by the police, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a news release on the same day.

Man was "uncooperative"

Police said that they were conducting a check on the man during the operation on Aug. 12, and that the man was "uncooperative".

He then accelerated his car and drove toward the officers attending to the incident, injuring one officer.

According to The New Paper, who talked to an eyewitness, the driver accelerated his car and rammed it into the police car several times.

The man then drove off.

Responding to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) stated that they received a call for assistance at 1001 Bukit Merah Lane 3 on Aug. 12 around 8:20pm.

One person was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital by the SCDF.

The police arrested the man on Aug. 13 for his suspected involvement in a case of rash act causing hurt and a drug-related offence. He was charged in court on Aug. 14.

For the offence of rash act causing hurt, he could be imprisoned for up to one year, fined up to S$5,000, or both.

SPF said in the news release:

"The Police have zero tolerance towards such brazen acts which threaten the safety of our officers and will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law."

Top photo via Wikipedia / EurovisionNim.