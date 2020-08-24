Back

S'pore man hooked on 4D after winning top prize, gambles S$30,000 in 2 months

Oh no.

Joshua Lee | August 24, 2020, 11:02 PM

They say that there is such a thing as too much of a good thing. And for one man in Singapore, that line is winning the first prize in a 4D draw.

One woman, Lin, complained to Lianhe Wanbao that her husband developed a severe 4D betting addiction after he won the top prize in a draw.

Her husband used to gamble occasionally and she never once thought that it was anything serious.

However, in March this year, Lin's husband entered his car plate number in a 4D draw and he won. When Lin asked if he made a windfall, he told her that he only put in a little bit of money.

Lin told the Chinese paper:

"I took the opportunity to search his wallet when he was in the shower. I found that he bought 10 Big and 10 Small for his car plate number. He won S$50,000. I also found more than 10 ticket stubs in his wallet, the money paid for each ranged from S$20 to S$200. It made me very worried."

When then Singapore Pools outlets opened again in June, Lin's husband tried his luck again, this time betting up to three times a week. Each time he betted, he would spend around S$2,000. Within the span of two months from June to August, he blew S$30,000.

Lin said that she fears that his gambling addiction would spiral out of control until he gets involved with loansharks.

If you or someone you know is struggling with a gambling addiction, you can seek help from the National Council for Problem Gambling. They offer professional counselling at 1800-6668-668 or via their live support online.

