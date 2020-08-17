Man in S'pore called out for sharing video of himself using bicycle to run into cat

A man who shared a video of himself using his bicycle to deliberately run into a cat in public had his actions called out on social media.

An Aug. 16 Facebook post by a woman, Andrea Chan, slammed the man's actions after he put up a video of his antics on Instagram Story.

Chan's post contained a screen recording of the man's video, which showed him moving his bicycle forward into a cat that was seated on the ground in public.

The woman claimed she knows the man as they were fellow church members.

The incident

In the video, the man can be seen nudging his front bicycle wheel into a ginger cat.

In the background, more than one person can be heard egging him on by repeatedly saying, "Let's go".

The cat eventually moved away.

The man then turned to smile at the camera.

The Instagram Story by the man was also accompanied by the caption, "I love cats".

Confrontation

In the Facebook post, Chan uploaded another screen shot showing she replied to the man's Instagram Story and questioned why he ran his bicycle into the cat.

The man replied that he was "playing only" and that the cat was not injured and can "still live happily ever after".

However, Chan suggested that he could have just left the cat alone instead.

Chan then shared another photo condemning his actions.

She pointed out that the person recording the video was also in the wrong.

Past actions

Chan also alleged that she had left the man's cell group in church as the other members did not intervene.

As a past cell member, she also claimed to have heard the man joke about throwing an object at a cat in the past.

Referencing the past incident, she said that the other members allegedly laughed along, did not stop him, and saw it as a joke.

Chan explained that as she is a cat owner and animal lover who wants to enter into the animal grooming trade, she wanted to remind the public that the man's actions are unacceptable.

Her Facebook post has been shared 2,000 times in 11 hours.

