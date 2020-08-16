Back

M'sian woman denied entry into KL library for wearing white blouse that revealed outline of her bra

She just wanted to study.

Syahindah Ishak | August 16, 2020, 12:29 PM

A Malaysian woman was not allowed to enter a library in Kuala Lumpur because her bra "could be seen" through her white blouse.

In an Aug. 12 tweet, Syarifah Amin stated that she was denied entry as her outfit was "revealing".

Here's a picture of what she was wearing:

Told to cover her "bra lines" with a sweater

In a subsequent tweet, Syarifah said that she had gone to the library to study.

However, the library's receptionist kept asking if she had a sweater to cover her "bra lines".

Syarifah added:

"Makcik, if I don't wear a bra, my nipples could be seen. Anyways, I told the guard and the receptionist. I came here to study.

I’m wearing long sleeves and long pants. I’m not going to wear a "sweater" to cover my "bra lines". I literally just want to study."

The library's dress code

According to a Facebook post by the library, there is a dress code that visitors have to comply with.

If they do not adhere to the rules, they will not be allowed to enter the library.

Besides wearing "revealing" outfits, here are some other clothing that are prohibited:

  • singlets

  • shorts

  • skirts above knee length

  • clothes with offensive slogans

  • pyjamas

  • slippers

  • caps/hats

  • tight clothes

Here's the full Facebook post by the library:

Not the first time

In an interview with World Of Buzz (WOB), Syarifah, who is the co-founder of advocacy group Malaysian Youth Advocates for Gender Equality, said that she was angry about the incident.

She believed that she did not break any rules based on what she was wearing that day.

She also said that this was not the first time she experienced an incident like this.

According to WOB, she has dealt with similar situations "throughout her life", which made her realise that people will constantly "hypersexualise women regardless of their age".

Syarifah added that women should stand up to authorities and should stop getting policed for what they wear.

Top images from @SyarifahAmin/Twitter.

