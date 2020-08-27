'Save Musang King': Unlicensed durian farmers in M'sia protest controversial farm legalisation scheme

The Musang King (Mao Shan Wang) durian is one of the most prized delicacies in Southeast Asia, known for its creamy texture and its deep, bittersweet flavour that many know and love.

However, the production of the prized durian, one of Malaysia's most important exports may be at risk due to a deal between the Pahang state government and the newly formed Royal Pahang Durian Resources (RPDR) corporation.

Unlicensed durian farmers to be evicted unless they sell their durians at set prices to RPDR

Unlicensed durian farmers in Raub, Malaysia, are protesting against the Pahang government over the controversial durian farm legalisation scheme.

Several small-scale durian farmers in Raub are unlicensed, and many of these durian farms have been considered "illegal cultivation", reported The Star, as these farmers do not own the land.

According to the Pahang government, the legalisation scheme and joint venture deal with RPDR will allow the farmers to continue working on the land instead of being evicted, as per the law.

However, farmers who accept the scheme must sell their durians to the corporation at set prices in order to continue their operations on the land.

Official says state govt could destroy the crop, but want to look for 'better approach'

State Agriculture, Agro-based Industries and Biotechnology Committee chairperson Mohd Soffi Abdul Razak said such encroachments by the unlicensed durian farmers have been carried out for many years, reported Malaysiakini.

"The state government can destroy the crop, as permitted under the law but we are looking for a better approach, where the farms would be taken over by a state subsidiary, Pahang State Agricultural Development Corporation and discussions have been held with the parties involved," he said.

Durian farmers protest against legalisation scheme

Several durian farmers, calling themselves the Save Musang King Alliance (Samka) have gathered to protest against the move and rally to "save the Musang King", calling the scheme "legalised robbery".

According to Pahang assemblyman and Samka advisor Chow Yu Hui in an interview with Kini TV, the Malaysian government in the 70s had encouraged young farmers in the rural regions to utilise forested areas for agriculture.

He added that many of these farmers were permitted to use the land, even if they did not own it, emphasising that they were encouraged by the government to develop the land decades ago.

Chow said many farmers had been submitting permit applications to the state government for years and were willing to pay the necessary rent, but most were unsuccessful in their applications.

Eventually, the land was granted to a large private corporation through the scheme instead, the assemblyman lamented.

"The reason why 'illegal farms' exist in the first place is because the state government had refused to approve applications submitted by farmers. The state government’s scheme of renting the land to a huge private corporation proves the fact that illegal farms can actually be legalised," he said.

Legalisation scheme by Pahang govt could jeopardise Musang King durian production

Samka's leaders warned that Malaysia's durian industry could be at risk of being destroyed if state authorities allow the corporation to take over durian production and establish a monopoly over the market.

According to Malay Mail, Musang King farmers in Pahang claimed that they were being forced into a situation they likened to "modern slavery".

They alleged that the contract, which they claim to being "pressed" into signing, would require them to pay "rent" of RM6,000 (S$1,964) per acre for 2020, and an additional levy of up to RM20,000 (S$6,547) per acre based on the durians produced.

However, RPDR had denied these claims and argued that it was preventing foreign-backed players from gaining greater influence in the local market, according to Malay Mail.

Here is a video of Musang King farmers chopping down durian trees in retaliation to the legalisation scheme.

In the video, a man could be heard saying "want to die, then we'll die together" in Cantonese dialect while the trees were being cut down.

