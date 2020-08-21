Lucky Plaza & Peninsula Plaza to use odd-even NRIC & FIN number system due to 'persistent challenges'

From Sunday (Aug. 29), weekend visitors to Lucky Plaza and Peninsula Plaza will only be allowed to enter on alternate days, depending on the last digit of their National Registration Identification Card (NRIC) or Foreign Identification Number (FIN) numbers.

Measures for lifts, including a requirement to refrain from speaking, were also announced by the Multi-Ministry Taskforce (MTF) in a press release on Aug. 21.

"Persistent challenges in managing crowds"

The MTF said that some mall managers have been facing "persistent challenges in managing crowds and ensuring safe distancing."

Lucky Plaza and Peninsula Plaza were singled out as malls which attract "large crowds and long queues to enter", on weekends.

Odd and even date entry restrictions

Thus, the two malls will be implement odd and even date entry restrictions on weekends, the MTF said.

This means that individuals can only enter the malls on one of the two days in a given weekend, depending on the last digit of their National Registration Identification Card (NRIC) or Foreign Identification Number (FIN) numbers.

Details will be provided by Singapore Tourism Board and Enterprise Singapore separately, the MTF said, adding that it will "continue to monitor the situation closely".

The odd and even date entry restrictions may also be extended to other malls or premises that face similar crowd management issues, the MTF said.

Measures for lifts and lift lobbies

The MTF said that lift lobbies have also become increasingly crowded as more activities resume.

New safe management measures in lifts, including requirements that passengers wear masks, refrain from speaking, and use the provided hand sanitisers.

Lift passengers will continue to be exempted from the 1-metre safe distancing requirement.

Lift users should, however, continue to observe safe distancing in lift lobbies, the MTF said.

Top image via via Lucky Plaza and Peninsula Plaza websites