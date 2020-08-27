LTA: 80 cases of disputes involving commuters who did not mask up on public transport since April 2020

Several cases of dispute between commuters and public transport workers have surfaced recently.

In the past two weeks, there were four high-profile incidents of commuters verbally and even physically abusing public transport workers after they were reminded to wear their masks properly on public transport. Video footage of these incidents have circulated online.

80 cases of disputes, 40 of them fined for refusing to wear mask properly

In a statement to media queries, a Land Transport Authority (LTA) spokesperson said that there have been around 80 cases of disputes involving commuters who did not mask up on public transport since April 2020.

While most commuters are cooperative when reminded to wear their masks properly, there have been instances where commuters refused to comply and resorted to verbal and physical harassment on the public transport workers.

"We do not condone such behaviour towards our public transport workers and offenders will be dealt with according to the law," said the LTA spokesperson.

Of these, about 40 of them have been fined for not doing so.

The LTA spokesperson also said that public transport workers follow safe management regulations and laws strictly to protect themselves and other commuters.

These measures include mandatory mask-wearing on buses and trains.

As such, commuters who refuse to comply can be denied entry.

Earlier this month, Minister for Transport Ong Ye Kung weighed in on this matter and said that living in uncertain times is no excuse to abuse "fellow human beings who are performing their duties".

According to Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act, anyone who's caught not wearing a face mask outside of their residence could face a fine of S$300 for the first offence and S$1,000 for each subsequent offence.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Facebook