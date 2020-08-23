Back

Numerous cars skidding on PIE at Jalan Anak Bukit due to speeding: LTA

Drive safely.

Ashley Tan | August 23, 2020, 02:08 PM

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has taken to Facebook to explain why a particular stretch of the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) along Jalan Anak Bukit is prone to frequent accidents.

Four accidents in five days

On Aug. 21, Facebook page SG Road Vigilante posted a compilation of various clips showing cars skidding on the expressway.

Four cars were shown sliding across the tarmac when travelling along the curved section of the road.

The post claimed that these accidents occurred between Aug. 13 to Aug. 18.

In the caption, it was postulated that the accidents could have happened due to the rainy weather as well.

Here's some of what happened.

Will be adding more safety measures

On Aug. 22, LTA revealed that they have studied this particular segment of the expressway, and carried out skid resistance readings.

They found that the skid resistance readings for this section of the road were within the normal range. The agency also clarified that most of the accidents that occurred at this location were due to speeding.

However, to improve safety for drivers, the agency would be putting in place precautionary measures to mitigate future accidents.

These include broadening lane markings, repainting the parapet wall with directional arrows and installing new signs.

Plans to resurface (i.e to reapply the road coating) for this section of the road will also be brought forward, and will start in the coming week.

LTA subsequently reminded motorists to exercise more caution when driving during rainy weather, and to avoid speeding.

You can read their full post here.

Top photo from SG Road Vigilante / FB

