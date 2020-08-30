AGC looking into case of lorry driver who claims jail term extended for 3 days despite paying S$500 fine

A lorry driver who got into a collision with a cyclist lost was sentenced to seven weeks' jail and a fine of S$500 after his appeal did not succeed.

He was also disqualified from driving for two years.

The incident, which occurred in Pasir Ris in 2018, caught the nation's attention.

Lorry driver allegedly served three more days in prison due to confusion over fine payment

The lorry driver, Teo Seng Tiong, 59, was recently released after serving his sentence.

Speaking to Shinmin Daily News (SMDN), Teo said that he was released after serving two thirds of his sentence under the current Conditional Remission System.

While he was initially scheduled to be released on Aug. 22, Teo claimed that his sentence was extended by three days after he was told that he did not pay the S$500 fine.

However, according to him, he had instructed his wife to pay the fine on the same day he started serving his sentence.

She had reportedly gotten a receipt of the transaction as well.

"When I arrived at the prison facility, it was already around 6pm. At the time, I received an information card that stipulated the date I started serving," Teo described to the Chinese daily.

He added that there was a section that was supposed to indicate the date of his release, but it was empty at the time.

A prison officer told him that the date of release could only be determined when the payment of the fine has been verified.

Teo said that he didn't think much about it at the time, and confirmed with his wife that the fine had already been paid when he was able to give her a call after 14 days.

His wife visited him in prison twice as well, but he assumed that the payment had been made already, and did not ask her again.

Teo told SMDN that he was only informed on Aug. 20 that the fine had not been paid, after inquiring with the court with the help of a prison officer.

"I was about to be released from prison at the time, and it was too late to get my wife to produce the evidence that the payment had already been made," he said.

As he was assessed to have failed in paying his fine, Teo had his time extended by an additional three days.

AGC aware, says matter is being looked into

After realising that he had to serve three more days in prison, it took a mental toll on him, he shared.

Teo said that he was unable to sleep well as he kept thinking about what could've gone wrong.

In response to media queries, the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) said that they were aware of the issue via a letter of inquiry from Teo's lawyer, and are currently looking into the issue.

"The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) is aware of a letter from the lawyer of a former inmate, Mr Teo Seng Tiong. AGC is studying the facts and circumstances relating to this matter," said a spokesperson from the AGC.

Teo said that the first thing he did after coming out of prison was confirming the payment of the fine with his wife, and later contacted his lawyer, who sent the letter to the relevant authorities.

What was the case about?

Teo had been earlier convicted in January 2020 in the State Courts of causing hurt to a cyclist, Eric Cheung Hoyu, 36.

He was also found guilty of failing to report the accident to the police within 24 hours.

Cheung, on the other hand, pleaded guilty to committing mischief and causing obstruction by riding his bicycle in the middle of the lane instead of the leftmost side.

He was fined S$2,800 in April 2019.

Teo went to trial over the two charges.

He was subsequently found by the trial judge to have deliberately swerved his lorry into the cyclist.

What happened during altercation?

Teo was caught on video getting into an altercation with Cheung, 36, in Pasir Ris on Dec. 22, 2018.

Cheung was seen cycling in the middle of the left lane, in front of the lorry Teo was driving.

The cyclist struck at the left side mirror of the lorry, whilst moving to the left side of the lane.

Parts of the side mirror broke off.

The lorry then swerved left suddenly towards the cyclist, knocking him off his bicycle and onto the grass patch next to the road.

Cheung and Teo were arrested within three days of the accident.

Top image via Teo Seng Tiong, Roads.SG/FB