Back

Online baking class for Little Twin Stars chiffon cake launches in S'pore

Ng is known for creating intricate cakes made entirely from chiffon.

Mandy How | August 28, 2020, 02:47 PM

Events

Singapore Food Festival 2020

21 August 2020 - 30 August 2020

Virtual Edition

Local baker Susanne Ng has released her third online baking lesson in collaboration with Sanrio.

This time round, participants are taught to create the Little Twin Stars Little Rainbow Chiffon.

Photo via Susanne Ng

Ng is known for creating intricate cakes made entirely from chiffon.

Upon ordering, baking kits will be delivered to your address within seven days.

There are three tiers to the class, with corresponding prices.

1. Online Baking Class (S$54.50)

For this price, you'll get:

-  Downloadable Recipe

-  Downloadable Little Twin Stars template

-  Unlimited streaming step-by-step tutorial video

2. Online Baking Class with Baking Kit and Mold (S$118.50)

Photo via Susanne Ng

-  Downloadable Recipe

-  Unlimited streaming step-by-step tutorial video

-  Printed Little Twin Stars templates

-  Pre-weighed baking ingredients

-  Mold and baking cups

-  Sanrio Gift Gate voucher

3. Online Baking Class with Complete Baking Kit (US$109.99)

Photo via Susanne Ng

-  Downloadable Recipe

-  Unlimited streaming step-by-step tutorial video

-  Printed Little Twin Stars templates

-  Pre-weighed baking ingredients

-  Mold and baking cups

-  Chiffon pan for Rainbow chiffon

-  Food marker

-  Sanrio Gift Gate voucher

Eggs, oil and water will not be included in the delivered ingredients.

Participants should also prepare equipment like cookie cutters and piping bags.

Classes are available for four weeks from Aug. 26. You can sign up here.

Previously available classes:

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top image via Susanne Ng

Man who killed more than 500 elephants sentenced to 30 years in prison

He had previously escaped prison.

August 28, 2020, 02:09 PM

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to resign due to health issues

He said he wanted to avoid "causing problems" for the government.

August 28, 2020, 01:40 PM

Hot Devil Drumlets returning to KFC S'pore from Sep. 2, 2020

Something going right in 2020.

August 28, 2020, 12:54 PM

Famous Joo Chiat Hokkien mee hawker sells stall & recipes for S$20,000 to new owner

Their successor is also being trained to cook their dishes.

August 28, 2020, 12:27 PM

S'pore's cheapest satay at 30 cents a stick still in operation

At Geylang Bahru.

August 28, 2020, 12:07 PM

Audi driver parks at Tampines HDB void deck, says that's the purpose of mobility ramp

Tampines town council said that the woman's act of parking is "a serious infringement and puts our residents’ safety at risk".

August 28, 2020, 11:30 AM

10 F&B outlets fined for breaching Covid-19 rules, 2 to suspend alcohol sales for 10 days

Action taken against errant outlets.

August 28, 2020, 10:40 AM

Trust Yoga in S'pore hit by more accusations of its instructor molesting students

Some updates on the situation.

August 28, 2020, 10:38 AM

S'pore police investigating voyeurism case allegedly involving 2 male students from NTU Hall 14

An NTU spokesman said that they are providing all necessary pastoral care and assistance to the students concerned.

August 28, 2020, 01:17 AM

4 Myanmar men under investigation for illegal public assembly in Upper Thomson industrial park

The investigation was launched after a Police report was lodged.

August 28, 2020, 12:17 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.