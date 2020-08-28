Online baking class for Little Twin Stars chiffon cake launches in S'pore

Local baker Susanne Ng has released her third online baking lesson in collaboration with Sanrio.

This time round, participants are taught to create the Little Twin Stars Little Rainbow Chiffon.

Ng is known for creating intricate cakes made entirely from chiffon.

Upon ordering, baking kits will be delivered to your address within seven days.

There are three tiers to the class, with corresponding prices.

1. Online Baking Class (S$54.50)

For this price, you'll get:

- Downloadable Recipe

- Downloadable Little Twin Stars template

- Unlimited streaming step-by-step tutorial video

2. Online Baking Class with Baking Kit and Mold (S$118.50)

- Downloadable Recipe

- Unlimited streaming step-by-step tutorial video

- Printed Little Twin Stars templates

- Pre-weighed baking ingredients

- Mold and baking cups

- Sanrio Gift Gate voucher

3. Online Baking Class with Complete Baking Kit (US$109.99)

- Downloadable Recipe

- Unlimited streaming step-by-step tutorial video

- Printed Little Twin Stars templates

- Pre-weighed baking ingredients

- Mold and baking cups

- Chiffon pan for Rainbow chiffon

- Food marker

- Sanrio Gift Gate voucher

Eggs, oil and water will not be included in the delivered ingredients.

Participants should also prepare equipment like cookie cutters and piping bags.

Classes are available for four weeks from Aug. 26. You can sign up here.

Top image via Susanne Ng