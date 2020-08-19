New 18ha Lim Chu Kang Nature Park, with nature-play spaces, to open in 2022

Those living in the Northwest can look forward to a new sprawling nature park next to Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve.

This is part of the City in Nature vision announced by the National Parks Board (NParks) on Aug. 19.

Green corridor conserved as nature park

The new Lim Chu Kang Nature Park will be an extension of the wetland reserve.

The 18ha continuous green corridor which connects the reserve and the Lim Chu Kang mangroves will be conserved to form the new park.

Currently, this ecological link comprises a variety of habitats such as mangroves, woodlands, scrublands and grasslands, and is home to an array of biodiversity such as the Grey-headed fish eagle and the Baya weaver.

To encourage people to spend more time outdoors and "reconnect with nature", Lim Chu Kang Nature Park will feature outdoor nature-play spaces inspired by the many habitats and its animal inhabitants.

The nature park is currently scheduled to be ready in 2022.

Enhancing colonial era house

The area conserved for the park will also include Cashin House, a heritage house from Singapore's colonial era, built by an Irish merchant likely in 1920.

The house was inhabited by the Howard Cashin and his family until the man's death in 2009.

NParks has plans to enhance the building "sensitively for both natural and built heritage" and it will be used for educational programmes.

The Cashin House will be outfitted with new facilities such as an exhibition space, seminar rooms and a seaview terrace.

Meanwhile, the surrounding area and vegetation will be preserved to retain the rustic vibe.

Visitors can explore the Cashin House and the nature around it, as well as learn about the historical significance of the area.

NParks will be calling a tender for works on the house and its surrounding area in a month's time.

Work on the house is expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2020, and is slated for completion in early 2022, subject to the evolving Covid-19 situation.

Top photo from NParks