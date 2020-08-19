Popular Japanese cafe Kyushu Pancakes opening new outlet at Holland Village

Kyushu Pancakes is opening a new outlet at Holland Village soon.

The Japanese cafe, which was originally at Novena Regency, announced their move in Facebook posts on Aug. 16 and 18.

Kyushu Pancakes sells both savoury and sweet pancakes, ranging from S$17 - S$22.

The pancakes are made with Japan-sourced ingredients, from its wheat and grains to sugar. Its resulting texture is slightly chewier than the average pancake.

Waffles and dessert toasts are also on the menu.

The Holland Village outlet will feature murals by local artists and urban sketchers James Lim, Don Low, James Tan, Favian Ee, Victoria Moey, and Jeffrey Yap.

While the brand did not specify when they will be opening, a sign outside store reads, "See you Friday!"

They also hinted at "new surprises" when it came to menu items.

You can follow their Facebook page for future updates.

Top image via Kyushu Pancakes, Mandy How