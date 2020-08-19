Popular Japanese cafe Kyushu Pancakes opening new outlet at Holland Village

Kyushu Pancakes is opening a new outlet at Holland Village soon.
The Japanese cafe, which was originally at Novena Regency, announced their move in Facebook posts on Aug. 16 and 18.-Kyushu Pancakes sells both savoury and sweet pancakes, ranging from S$17 - S$22.
The pancakes are made with Japan-sourced ingredients, from its wheat and grains to sugar. Its resulting texture is slightly chewier than the average pancake.
Pancakes fluffiness and cream are on point!
Start your day with delicious pancakes! Made from the finest Kyushu wheat and grains, You are in for a real treat in this restaurant that specialises in pancakes! We had the Eggs Benedict ($18) pancakes served with tomato, asparagus, poached egg, bacon & hollandaise sauce with garden greens. The pancakes were fluffy and tasty, probably one of the nicest place for pancakes in Singapore. An impressive stack that makes a satisfying brunch for me. They are pretty popular in Japan and Taiwan, and I think it is due to its location hence they are not that well known in Singapore despite in operations since 2016. Located at; 275 Thomson Road Novena Regency #01-08 Singapore 307645 Opening hours Tuesday – Sunday: 11am – 9pm (Last order at 8:30pm) Closed on Mondays
Waffles and dessert toasts are also on the menu.
Karaage Chicken Waffle ($19); While the pancakes are fluffy and delicious, the waffles here are nothing to shout about. What's on point is the karaage chicken, it's so juicy and crispy, which makes it an enjoyable dish when eaten together with their special sauce!
Banana Chocolate French Toast ($16.90). The French Toast here is really special! It comes as 6 big cubes-dense and moist like a sponge cake but as crisp as could be on the outside. Knife down each toast and soak it up with chocolate ice cream. There's caramelised banana on the side too if you need to switch things up. What makes Kyushu Pancake unique is in the batter they use. They are best known for their seven grains flour, carefully selected and homegrown in different prefectures in Kyushu province, Japan. I did underestimate this dessert - the French Toast is NOT bite-sized. It's really filling so it's best to share. The earthy décor of the cafe puts me in such great mood, I could be in there all day.
The Holland Village outlet will feature murals by local artists and urban sketchers James Lim, Don Low, James Tan, Favian Ee, Victoria Moey, and Jeffrey Yap.
While the brand did not specify when they will be opening, a sign outside store reads, "See you Friday!"
They also hinted at "new surprises" when it came to menu items.
You can follow their Facebook page for future updates.
Top image via Kyushu Pancakes, Mandy How
