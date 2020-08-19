Back

Popular Japanese cafe Kyushu Pancakes opening new outlet at Holland Village

Mandy How | August 19, 2020, 06:48 PM

Kyushu Pancakes is opening a new outlet at Holland Village soon.

The Japanese cafe, which was originally at Novena Regency, announced their move in Facebook posts on Aug. 16 and 18.

Kyushu Pancakes sells both savoury and sweet pancakes, ranging from S$17 - S$22.

The pancakes are made with Japan-sourced ingredients, from its wheat and grains to sugar. Its resulting texture is slightly chewier than the average pancake.

View this post on Instagram

Deciding what to do on a Sunday afternoon? 🤔 - Why not head down to Kyushu Pancake Cafe to try some of their awesome pancake creations! 🥞 Situated along Thomson Road which is easy to get there by both train and bus, immerse yourself in the serene atmosphere and savour ingredients coming directly from #kyushu ✈ Drivers, don't fret as there's a carpark right below the cafe so no parallel parking for noob drivers like us 😅 Take that parking (or any other type of) stress away and let yourself melt into this calm and peaceful environment and enjoy your lazy Sunday 🤓 It's the perfect place to spend some me-time at 😌 - PS: Pancakes fluffiness and cream are on point! 😋 • • • • #thefoodbrokers #food #foods #sgfood #foodsg #foodie #foodies #foodiesofinstagram #foodporn #foodphotography #instafood #foodstagram #foodoftheday #foodlove #foodlovers #foodblogger #foodblog #foodbloggers #foodblogfeed #foodlife #sunday #japanesefood #hightea #sweets #pancakes #brunch #desserts #cafe

A post shared by The Food Brokers (@thefoodbrokers) on

View this post on Instagram

Start your day with delicious pancakes! 😀 Made from the finest Kyushu wheat and grains, You are in for a real treat in this restaurant that specialises in pancakes! 🥞 We had the Eggs Benedict ($18) pancakes served with tomato, asparagus, poached egg, bacon & hollandaise sauce with garden greens. The pancakes were fluffy and tasty, probably one of the nicest place for pancakes in Singapore. An impressive stack that makes a satisfying brunch for me. They are pretty popular in Japan and Taiwan, and I think it is due to its location hence they are not that well known in Singapore despite in operations since 2016. Located at; 275 Thomson Road Novena Regency #01-08 Singapore 307645 Opening hours Tuesday – Sunday: 11am – 9pm (Last order at 8:30pm) Closed on Mondays

A post shared by Qx's Food Journal (@qingxiangsqx) on

View this post on Instagram

Loving the pancakes here! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Matcha Tiramisu $16 | Kaarage Chicken Waffle $19 | BLT Burger $11.90

A post shared by +65 | NML (@mlng08) on

Waffles and dessert toasts are also on the menu.

View this post on Instagram

Karaage Chicken Waffle ($19); While the pancakes are fluffy and delicious (refer to my previous post), the waffles here are nothing to shout about. What's on point is the karaage chicken, it's so juicy and crispy, which makes it an enjoyable dish when eaten together with their special sauce! 😋

A post shared by Qx's Food Journal (@qingxiangsqx) on

View this post on Instagram

Good morning! French Toast for you? 😘 . You're looking at @kyushupancake.sg 's Banana Chocolate French Toast ($16.90). The French Toast here is really special! It comes as 6 big cubes-dense and moist like a sponge cake but as crisp as could be on the outside. 😍 . Knife down each toast and soak it up with chocolate ice cream. There's caramelised banana on the side too if you need to switch things up. 😉 . What makes @kyushupancake.sg unique is in the batter they use. They are best known for their seven grains flour, carefully selected and homegrown in different prefectures in Kyushu province, Japan. 😄 . I did underestimate this dessert - the French Toast is NOT bite-sized. It's really filling so it's best to share. 💁‍♀ . The earthy décor of the cafe puts me in such great mood, I could be in there all day. Even better with a friend since there's the @burpple beyond high tea set where you can redeem 1-for-1 desserts with 2 drinks. 😉 . . Have a sweet day ahead 😘 . . . . . . #dessertoftheday #dessertofinstagram #japanesesweets #japanesesweet #dessert🍰 #sgfoodie #sgfoodies #foodofinstagram #sgfoodlovers #foodinsing #sgfood #sgcafes #japanesefoodporn #japanesesweets #kyushu #kyushupancake #kyushupancakecafe #kyushupancakesg #sgfoodblogger #japanesedessert #japaneseinspired #desserttime #eatcake #teatime☕️ #briochefrenchtoast #frenchtoast #nutellafrenchtoast #frenchtoastday #japanesecafe #cafesingapore

A post shared by Sayuri (さゆり) 🇸🇬 (@foodie_quest) on

The Holland Village outlet will feature murals by local artists and urban sketchers James Lim, Don Low, James Tan, Favian Ee, Victoria Moey, and Jeffrey Yap.

Photo via Kyushu Pancake Singapore/Facebook

Photo via Kyushu Pancake Singapore/Facebook

Photo via Kyushu Pancake Singapore/Facebook

Photo via Kyushu Pancake Singapore/Facebook

Photo via Kyushu Pancake Singapore/Facebook

Photo via Kyushu Pancake Singapore/Facebook

Photo via Kyushu Pancake Singapore/Facebook

While the brand did not specify when they will be opening, a sign outside store reads, "See you Friday!"

They also hinted at "new surprises" when it came to menu items.

You can follow their Facebook page for future updates.

Top image via Kyushu Pancakes, Mandy How

