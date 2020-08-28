Back

Man who killed more than 500 elephants sentenced to 30 years in prison

He had previously escaped prison.

Nyi Nyi Thet | August 28, 2020, 02:09 PM

Congolese poacher, Gerard Mombaza Mombembo, was sentenced to 30 years of forced labour for trafficking ivory from poached elephants, possession of military weapons, and other charges.

NGO Wildlife Conservation Society also stated that Gerard would be made to pay 38 million Central African Francs (S$93,300) to injured rangers.

Rangers he injured when he engaged in a firefight with them back in 2019.

Gerard was known as "the butcher of Nouabalé-Ndoki", as he primarily operated in the Nouabalé-Ndoki National Park.

Image from WCS

Gerard led about 25 poachers prior to his arrest, and reportedly killed over 500 elephants since 2008 in the area.

While he was eventually arrested, Gerard managed to escape from prison.

However according to the statement by WCS, he was arrested after information on his whereabouts was leaked, after he had reportedly bragged about his exploits.

He was finally caught again on July 20, 2019.

WCS commended the sentencing, saying it sent an "extremely strong message" that crimes against wildlife will not be tolerated, and that they will be prosecuted at the highest level.

According to the statement, previously all environmental crimes were tried in the civil courts where the maximum penalty under the wildlife law was five years.

Image from Getty

