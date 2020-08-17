Japanese footballer, 53, captains team to victory in his 35th professional season, is oldest footballer in the world

Kazuyoshi Miura caused quite a stir when he was overlooked for Japan's national team selection.

While age was catching up to him - he was 31 then - his scoring rate was still phenomenal. 55 goals in 89 international matches, and scoring 14 goals in the lead up to the competition.

The Japanese team was knocked out early in the competition, and France would go on to secure the World Cup.

However this wasn't the latest World Cup in 2018, but rather the 1998 edition.

Zinedine Zidane and co would go on to lift the trophy, triumphing over Ronaldo El Fenomeno's Brazil in the finals.

The Japan team would lose all three group stage games in a thoroughly underwhelming outing, scoring one goal. Hidetoshi Nakata would also make his debut in the World Cup.

Fast forward 22 years, Zidane is now head coach of Real Madrid, Ronaldo is currently the owner of Spanish outfit Valladolid, Nakata, who retired in 2006, is now in the sake business, and Miura?

Well, he's starting his 35th professional season as a footballer.

The 53-year-old captained Yokohama FC in their recent Japan Cup match against Sagan Tosu.

They clinched a 1-0 victory.

This will also be the first time in 13 years that Yokohama FC will compete in the Japanese top flight.

King Kazu

Dubbed King Kazu by his legion of fans, Miura started out in the Brazilian youth teams like Palmeiras before returning back to Japan.

He was a prolific scorer, finishing as the J-League's top scorer back in 1996.

While he might not be banging in the goals like he once did, the decades are catching up, football journalist Masayuki Tanabe highlighted just how much the 54-year-old matters.

"Sometimes even just his presence can be inspirational for the whole team."

52 years old today and still going strong in his 34th professional season. Happy birthday Kazuyoshi Miura! 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/khSpotJHvM — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 26, 2019

A Bleacher Report feature on Miura highlighted the economic impact of having a legendary player in a J2 club might be as well.

Miura spent most of his career in Japan, though he did venture out to Italy, Australia, and Croatia on very short stints.

Side note, he was the first Japanese player to play in the Serie A.

Here he is with former Barcelona man, Andres Iniesta, at the kick off conference for the league.

And here he is surpassing England great Stanley Matthews to become the oldest scorer in professional football.

Miura signed a contract extension at the start of the season with Yokohama FC, and made clear his intent during his time in the club, via Kyodo News.

"I hope to enjoy playing soccer and remember to be grateful as I make an effort to achieve the club's goal of staying in the J1. I'll work hard to contribute to the team's wins,"

