S'pore shop sells joss paper masks for afterlife

Maybe for those who don't wear masks in life.

Belmont Lay | August 17, 2020, 10:29 AM

Events

With the Covid-19 pandemic affecting the living, anyone can be forgiven for thinking the dead are already immune.

But apparently not, because at least one joss paper shop in Singapore is selling joss paper masks for the afterlife:

An image of the joss paper masks appeared in the Complaint Singapore Facebook page on Aug. 16.

The caption of the post said: "Ghost month coming soon, anyone need mask can pm me 😜"

The Chinese words, xian ren kou zhao, on the packaging, roughly translate to "ancestor's masks".

The packet apparently cost S$10.

Responses

The irony of having masks for the dead spurred witty comments on the post.

Such as how they will come in handy for some who are defiant in life:

Or the need to set up an express "green lane" for safe movement between worlds as well:

And ultimately, if ghosts showed up here and went back, would they also need to be quarantined?:

Top photo via Chris Goh

