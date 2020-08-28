Back

S'pore 'strongly condemns' twin bombings in Philippines: Vivian Balakrishnan

This act of violence on innocent civilians is particularly heinous at a time when the world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, he said.

Kayla Wong | August 28, 2020, 06:51 PM

Events

Singapore Food Festival 2020

21 August 2020 - 30 August 2020

Virtual Edition

Singapore "strongly condemns" the twin bombings in the town of Jolo in Sulu province, the Philippines, Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan wrote in a letter to his Philippine counterpart.

Act of violence "heinous" at a time when the Philippines fighting a pandemic

The "act of violence on innocent civilians... is particularly heinous at a time when the world, including the Philippines, is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic," Vivian said in the letter dated Aug. 28.

Offering his condolences to the victims and their families in the letter, he said he was saddened by the tragic loss of lives caused by the attacks.

The attacks, which took place on Aug. 24, killed 14 people and wounded 75 others, the BBC reported.

He said: "I wish those injured a speedy recovery."

The minister added that Singapore is "confident" that the Philippine authorities will be able to "swiftly stabilise the situation in Jolo, and bring the perpetrators of this attack to justice".

"Our thoughts are with the people of the Philippines during this difficult time," he said.

Not the first suicide bombing in Sulu

Al Jazeera, citing ABS-CBN, quoted Philippine army commander Lieutenant General Cirilito Sobejana as saying that the twin blasts were carried out by two female suicide bombers.

Al Jazeera reported that one of the attackers was likely the Indonesian wife of the first Filipino suicide bomber who carried out the attack outside a military camp in the town of Indanan in Sulu in June 2019.

Six were killed, and 24 others injured.

A previous twin bombing attack carried out by Indonesian suicide bombers in a cathedral in the same town in January 2019 killed 20 and injuring 102.

The Philippine military said both attacks were carried out by the armed Abu Sayyaf group.

Sulu, one of a chain of mostly Muslim islands in the Philippines, is the stronghold of Abu Sayyaf, which has pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group.

Top image by Nickee Butlangen/AFP via Getty Images

S'porean, 24, creates fully-functioning watermelon Game Boy just for laughs

Possibly one in a melon.

August 28, 2020, 06:21 PM

Taiwanese celeb gets shot outside his gym, livestreams himself while waiting for the ambulance

He asked viewers to take care of his wife.

August 28, 2020, 05:59 PM

All govt services will be digital by 2023: Vivian Balakrishnan

Covid-19 an opportunity for Singapore's digitalisation.

August 28, 2020, 05:43 PM

Govt will support S'poreans to become parents as population ages & workforce growth slows: Heng Swee Keat

Covid-19 putting parenthood plans on hold for some.

August 28, 2020, 05:35 PM

S'pore drew down 20 years of budget surpluses from reserves this pandemic: Heng Swee Keat

Singapore needs to rebuild its war chest.

August 28, 2020, 05:32 PM

Shinzo Abe formally announces resignation as Japan's PM, says his illness has relapsed

Thanking Japanese citizens for letting him serve as Prime Minister, he apologised for failing to resolve the country's issue before stepping down from the role.

August 28, 2020, 04:43 PM

94 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Aug. 28, 58 cases from Sungei Tengah Lodge

4,500 more migrant workers are in quarantine.

August 28, 2020, 04:12 PM

Joseph Gordon-Levitt asking people to submit photos of 'S'porean food' for new project

New mission for Singaporeans.

August 28, 2020, 04:05 PM

NLB's libraries to resume regular opening hours from 10am to 9pm, 30-min limit on visits remain

Borrow then go home read.

August 28, 2020, 03:54 PM

Tiger Sugar S'pore warns of 'fake' drinks selling online & in supermarkets

FYI.

August 28, 2020, 03:29 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.