JJ Lin spotted driving Tesla to neighbourhood shop in Taiwan, takes photo with young fan

It's not every day that you get to meet a celebrity — much less a superstar.

On Aug. 21, one Bryan Chen shared his younger cousin's chance encounter Singaporean Mandopop singer JJ Lin to Facebook community group Subtle Asian Traits.

According to the post, Chen's little cousin spotted Lin at the neighbourhood shop right next to his house.

The two then took a photo together:

Lin was dressed casually wearing a cap, a KAWS T-shirt and a pair of basketball shorts.

Chen joked, "Glad to know that he walks around in basketball shorts like the rest of us peasants."

At least S$74,000

But what stood out about Lin, of course, was his "pimped out" Tesla.

For reference, the starting price of a Tesla in Taiwan costs NT$1.6 million, which is roughly about S$74,365.62.

Previously, Lin was spotted driving other cars including a Ferrari, Volkswagen and BMW.

Here's Chen's post in full:

Top image from Bryan Chen's Facebook page.

