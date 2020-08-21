Back

JJ Lin spotted driving Tesla to neighbourhood shop in Taiwan, takes photo with young fan

Not so casual ride.

Fasiha Nazren | August 21, 2020, 03:27 PM

It's not every day that you get to meet a celebrity — much less a superstar.

On Aug. 21, one Bryan Chen shared his younger cousin's chance encounter Singaporean Mandopop singer JJ Lin to Facebook community group Subtle Asian Traits.

According to the post, Chen's little cousin spotted Lin at the neighbourhood shop right next to his house.

The two then took a photo together:

Photo from Bryan Chen's Facebook page.

Lin was dressed casually wearing a cap, a KAWS T-shirt and a pair of basketball shorts.

Chen joked, "Glad to know that he walks around in basketball shorts like the rest of us peasants."

At least S$74,000

But what stood out about Lin, of course, was his "pimped out" Tesla.

Photo from Bryan Chen's Facebook page.

For reference, the starting price of a Tesla in Taiwan costs NT$1.6 million, which is roughly about S$74,365.62.

Previously, Lin was spotted driving other cars including a Ferrari, Volkswagen and BMW.

Here's Chen's post in full:

Top image from Bryan Chen's Facebook page.

