Back

PAP Janil Puthucheary & Sim Ann reappointed as Party Whip & Deputy Party Whip, Zaqy Mohamad out

The two have been serving in their respective positions since June 6, 2019.

Julia Yeo | August 19, 2020, 05:24 PM

Events

The People's Action Party (PAP) has reappointed Member of Parliament for Pasir Ris-Punggol Group Representation Constituency (GRC) Janil Puthucheary as the Party Whip.

Janil Puthucheary and Sim Ann reappointed as Party Whip and Deputy Party Whip

Janil is also the Senior Minister of State (SMS) for the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Ministry for Communications and Information (MCI).

Sim Ann, MP for Holland-Bukit Timah GRC has also been reappointed as the Deputy Party Whip.

She is currently the SMS in MCI and Ministry of National Development (MND) as well.

Janil and Sim were appointed as Party Whip and Deputy Party Whip respectively since June 6, 2019.

Janil took over the position from Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing, who served as party whip from Sept. 28, 2015 till June 5, 2019.

Zaqy Mohamad not reappointed

Previously, MP for Marsiling-Yew Tee Zaqy Mohamad was also appointed as the Deputy Party Whip on June 6, 2019.

He has not been reappointed this time.

He currently serves as the SMS for the Ministry of Manpower and Ministry of Defence.

What is a Party Whip?

According to the Singapore Parliament website, the Party Whip is responsible for ensuring "good communication within the party and contributes to the smooth running of the party's parliamentary machinery".

The Whip also lists the speaking MPs for each item of business and estimates the time required so that a sitting can be completed within schedule.

The Party Whip also serves as a "disciplinarian", ensuring that there are sufficient party members in the Chamber to support the party's position and that MPs vote according to the party's line.

Occasionally, the Party Whip may "lift the whip" and allow MPs to vote according to their conscience.

One of the more memorable instances of lifting the whip occurred after Prime Minister Lee Hisen Loong gave his Ministerial Statement on the Oxley Road controversy in Parliament, back in June 2017.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Gov.sg/YouTube, PAP website

4 possible reasons Dee Kosh's lawyer is not longer representing him, according to S'pore lawyer

We spoke to a lawyer to find out more.

August 19, 2020, 05:25 PM

All S'pore dormitories cleared of Covid-19, 20,000 dorm residents expected to resume work

A multi-layered strategy is in place to prevent a second wave of infections.

August 19, 2020, 04:17 PM

93 new Covid-19 cases reported in S'pore on Aug. 19, 2 community cases

More details will be shared this evening.

August 19, 2020, 03:35 PM

Elderly man in China dies after getting tripped by leash on runaway dog, dog owner under investigation

An accident.

August 19, 2020, 03:07 PM

400ha Sungei Buloh Nature Park Network established, to comprise 15km of trails to explore

Steps to protect Singapore's nature and biodiversity.

August 19, 2020, 02:48 PM

4 S'pore men arrested for alleged wrongful confinement, pulled victim into car in Little India

One of the men had purportedly been scammed by the victim.

August 19, 2020, 02:23 PM

China & US are big countries, but not the only choices for Asean: Bilahari Kausikan

He said this century "will not be defined by any single country".

August 19, 2020, 01:33 PM

M'sian Instagram chef cooks carbonara with instant teh tarik, claims it's delicious

Yes, you read that right.

August 19, 2020, 01:16 PM

New 18ha Lim Chu Kang Nature Park, with nature-play spaces, to open in 2022

More green spaces to visit.

August 19, 2020, 01:10 PM

Hirzi apologises for videos with Dee Kosh mocking Nicole Choo's poetry book in 2018

Hirzi's apology was in response to a post by Nicole Choo's publisher slamming Dee Kosh.

August 19, 2020, 01:01 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.