PAP Janil Puthucheary & Sim Ann reappointed as Party Whip & Deputy Party Whip, Zaqy Mohamad out

The People's Action Party (PAP) has reappointed Member of Parliament for Pasir Ris-Punggol Group Representation Constituency (GRC) Janil Puthucheary as the Party Whip.

Janil is also the Senior Minister of State (SMS) for the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Ministry for Communications and Information (MCI).

Sim Ann, MP for Holland-Bukit Timah GRC has also been reappointed as the Deputy Party Whip.

She is currently the SMS in MCI and Ministry of National Development (MND) as well.

Janil and Sim were appointed as Party Whip and Deputy Party Whip respectively since June 6, 2019.

Janil took over the position from Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing, who served as party whip from Sept. 28, 2015 till June 5, 2019.

Zaqy Mohamad not reappointed

Previously, MP for Marsiling-Yew Tee Zaqy Mohamad was also appointed as the Deputy Party Whip on June 6, 2019.

He has not been reappointed this time.

He currently serves as the SMS for the Ministry of Manpower and Ministry of Defence.

What is a Party Whip?

According to the Singapore Parliament website, the Party Whip is responsible for ensuring "good communication within the party and contributes to the smooth running of the party's parliamentary machinery".

The Whip also lists the speaking MPs for each item of business and estimates the time required so that a sitting can be completed within schedule.

The Party Whip also serves as a "disciplinarian", ensuring that there are sufficient party members in the Chamber to support the party's position and that MPs vote according to the party's line.

Occasionally, the Party Whip may "lift the whip" and allow MPs to vote according to their conscience.

One of the more memorable instances of lifting the whip occurred after Prime Minister Lee Hisen Loong gave his Ministerial Statement on the Oxley Road controversy in Parliament, back in June 2017.

