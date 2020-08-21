Jamie Yeo's daughter writes adorable note to warn daddy that 'ma ma is eating durian'

Seems like Jamie Yeo is the only one in her household who's fond of durian.

On Aug. 20, the 43-year-old radio DJ uploaded a cute little note that her daughter, 10-year-old Alysia, had written.

The note, which was addressed to daddy, warned him of the perils of stepping out of his room.

As it turned out, Yeo had been eating durians in the kitchen, something that her housemates clearly did not agree with.

Alysia then slipped the note under the door for daddy.

"Hi Daddy, When you come out hold your nose. Ma Ma is eating durian." Love, Aly xxx P.S I love you."

Daddy has since replied on the note itself, saying that the fruit smells like a boy's toilet.

Yeo joked that the durian lovers should unite and commiserate over such situations.

Family life

Yeo married for the third time to British expat Rupert in 2017.

The DJ had swiped right on him after just two weeks on Tinder, according to 8 Days.

Yeo has two children: Alysia, whom she had with her second husband, and three-year-old Luke, fathered by Rupert.

Yeo often shares snippets of her family life on her Instagram, where she has 102,000 followers.

Top image via Jamie Yeo's Instagram page