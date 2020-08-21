Back

S'porean DJ Jade Rasif switches career to healthcare sector, plans to pursue nursing degree

Full-time job.

Fasiha Nazren | August 21, 2020, 05:35 PM

The Covid-19 pandemic has seen some switching their careers — including Singaporean DJ Jade Rasif.

Working full-time in healthcare sector

In an Instagram post on Aug. 6, Jade revealed that she has been volunteering in the healthcare sector since April this year.

The post by Jade also cautioned against the lure of quick cash during the pandemic:

Do both! 😂 People seem shook at my igstories but it’s true, I started as a volunteer in April because back then our healthcare sector needed the manpower ASAP. Now that things are finally stable (kudos to everyone for playing their part 😍) I’ve stayed on full time because it’s fulfilling to feel valued and respected in the workplace. . I know this pandemic has been tough and many girls like me have lost their jobs + a lot of uni grads can’t find jobs either...If you’re one of them, please beware of companies seeking to take advantage of your naivety and financial situation during this pandemic. I have been approached with advertising offers by 2 such companies this month alone so please believe me when I caution u guys to be wary of promises of fast cash and glamour on social media. Do a full day of research before agreeing to anything, please don’t do something you’re not comfortable with, but don’t be afraid to try new things (you just might like them!) ❤️ Take care and be safe guys!!!!

However, she has since converted into a full-time role, citing that it's fulfilling for her to "feel valued and respected in the workplace" in an interview with The New Paper (TNP).

Jade said that she initially signed up to do logistics and data entry.

But when they needed more people to help at the front line, she decided to go for it.

"So I said, 'All right, I'll do it.' And now I love my job so much."

While Jade did not disclose where she is working at exactly, she revealed that she was previously deployed to foreign worker dormitories and hotels.

Jade has also posted photos of herself in scrubs on her Instagram stories.

Screenshot from @djjaderasif on Instagram.

Jade's decision to enter the healthcare industry came as a pleasant surprise to her followers, with some saying that they were proud of her.

No more sponsorships

The career switch came with some sacrifices, though.

Pursuing a full-time career in the healthcare sector means that Jade would not be able to find other avenues of income, including sponsorships and media appearances.

However, she said that she does not regret the change.

Planning to be a nurse

And it seems like she won't be leaving the healthcare sector anytime soon.

Jade told TNP that she intends to pursue a career as a nurse and will enrol for a nursing degree course once the pandemic is over.

Apart from potentially pursuing a nursing degree, Jade also graduated from the National University of Singapore in 2018 with a degree in Psychology.

My shoes say yes but my smile says “get me out of here”

Top image from @djjaderasif on Instagram.

