Footage of US officer shooting man in the back sparks protests in Wisconsin

A video of a man being shot in the back as he reached into his car has sparked renewed protests in Wisconsin.

The man, later identified as Jacob Blake, was reportedly in the premise trying to break apart a fight between two women.

The police were then reportedly called to handle the "domestic incident".

While details are sketchy at the moment, the video, which has been viewed millions of times, shows Blake walking slowly over to the other side of the car, away from the officers.

The two officers are seen raising their guns in the video.

When Blake opens the car door and enters, one of the police officers apparently shoots Blake. At least seven gunshots can be heard going off.

According to some accounts, Blake underwent surgery and is in the ICU.

I just spoke to Jacob’s cousin @PaulyG103 in the hospital. He said they need your prayers and not condolences. He is out of surgery and in the ICU. He can make it through this. He is fighting for his life. Please please please pray for Jacob Blake. #Kenosha #PrayForJacobBlake pic.twitter.com/vJnXQwg2Pd — Daniel Poneman (@DanielPoneman) August 24, 2020

An update from his dad... pic.twitter.com/h08XCpEpha — BaeWithTheGlasses (@pisceanenergy) August 24, 2020

According to a statement by the police, the man was transported to a hospital in Milwaukee.

Here is the video, do note that it is graphic in nature.

WARNING GRAPHIC ⚠️ Police in Kenosha, Wisconsin shoot an unarmed man in the back pic.twitter.com/ZPdixPNwJY — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) August 24, 2020

The shooting has sparked protests.

Protests have erupted in the US state of Wisconsin after police shot a black man while responding to what they said was a domestic incidenthttps://t.co/ILbIb5PW7x pic.twitter.com/e4GMDi5TrX — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) August 24, 2020

According to CNN, Blake's three sons were in the car when he was shot.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has also issued a statement regarding the shooting.

Tonight, Jacob Blake was shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Kathy and I join his family, friends, and neighbors in hoping earnestly that he will not succumb to his injuries. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) August 24, 2020

Wisconsin's Department of Justice is currently investigating.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn

Image from Davenworld