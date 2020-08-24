Back

Footage of US officer shooting man in the back sparks protests in Wisconsin

The man is currently in the hospital.

Nyi Nyi Thet | August 24, 2020, 10:27 PM

A video of a man being shot in the back as he reached into his car has sparked renewed protests in Wisconsin.

The man, later identified as Jacob Blake, was reportedly in the premise trying to break apart a fight between two women.

The police were then reportedly called to handle the "domestic incident".

While details are sketchy at the moment, the video, which has been viewed millions of times, shows Blake walking slowly over to the other side of the car, away from the officers.

The two officers are seen raising their guns in the video.

When Blake opens the car door and enters, one of the police officers apparently shoots Blake. At least seven gunshots can be heard going off.

According to some accounts, Blake underwent surgery and is in the ICU.

According to a statement by the police, the man was transported to a hospital in Milwaukee.

Here is the video, do note that it is graphic in nature.

The shooting has sparked protests.

According to CNN, Blake's three sons were in the car when he was shot.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has also issued a statement regarding the shooting.

Wisconsin's Department of Justice is currently investigating.

Image from Davenworld

