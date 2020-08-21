Microsoft to end Internet Explorer by Aug. 17, 2021

Tech-giant Microsoft has announced on Aug. 17 that it will gradually stop supporting its web browser Internet Explorer (IE).

According to the Microsoft 365 blog, Microsoft Teams web app will stop supporting IE 11 from Nov. 30, 2020.

The remaining Microsoft 365 apps and services will stop supporting IE 11 from Aug. 17, 2021, about one year from now.

Replacing IE will be the Microsoft Edge, which is more similar to Google Chrome as it is based on Google's Chromium open-source project.

This new browser also supports Chrome browser extensions and have the features that you find on Google Chrome.

Microsoft users will instead transit to a new Microsoft Edge browser. The Edge browser will be part of the new devices and future Windows feature updates.

The Microsoft 365 blog explained that the new Edge browser will provide a better online experience:

"Customers have been using IE 11 since 2013 when the online environment was much less sophisticated than the landscape today. Since then, open web standards and newer browsers—like the new Microsoft Edge—have enabled better, more innovative online experiences."

Internet Explorer was released 25 years ago, in August 1995.

It was once the most-used web browser globally, with 95 per cent user share in 2003.

With the rise of other alternatives such as Firefox and Google Chrome, Internet Explorer began losing its dominance, BBC reported in 2010.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

We deliver stories like this to you on LinkedIn