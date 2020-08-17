Indonesian man arrested after allegedly stabbing wife who refused polygamous relationship

An Indonesian man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his wife when she refused his proposal for a polygamous relationship.

According to The Jakarta Post, his wife did not allow him to marry another woman, and had asked for a divorce instead.

He then stabbed her.

She suffered wounds to her leg and had to be admitted to a local hospital for treatment.

Arrested on Aug. 13

On Aug. 13, the Trimurjo Police arrested the man after receiving a report from the victim’s relatives, reported tribunnews.

A cleaver and a sarong were also confiscated as evidence.

The man was charged under Article 44 of Indonesia's 2004 Domestic Violence Law.

If convicted, he may be jailed for up to five years.

Not the first time he asked her about polygamy

Before this incident, according to tribunnews, the man previously asked his wife if he could marry another woman a couple of times before.

But his wife refused each time he asked.

The couple have two children and often find themselves arguing.

However, the man insisted that he does not want a divorce.

He said, via tribunnews:

"I was disappointed that she asked for a divorce. I don’t want to divorce her."

