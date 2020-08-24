Back

Woman in India tries to divorce husband for not arguing with her & forgiving her easily

She cannot deal with someone so perfect.

Julia Yeo | August 24, 2020, 06:32 PM

Events

Singapore Food Festival 2020

21 August 2020 - 30 August 2020

Virtual Edition

A woman has requested to divorce her husband in a Sharia court in India 18 months after her marriage.

Wife feels suffocated as husband doesn't fight with her, cooks for her, helps with chores

Gulf News reported that the woman was seeking divorce from her husband for a bizarre reason -- for loving her too much and being perfect.

Complaining that her husband "doesn't fight" with her, the unnamed woman claimed that she "could not digest" her husband's love, according to local news reports.

"Neither does he ever shout at me, nor has he ever disappointed me over any issue. I am feeling suffocated in such an environment. Sometimes he cooks for me, and also helps me in performing household chores," she said.

"Whenever I make a mistake, he always forgives me for that. I wanted to argue with him."

"I do not need a life where the husband agrees to anything," the woman argued in her appeal for divorce.

Sharia court cleric baffled, plea for divorce was rejected

The Sharia court cleric was unsurprisingly baffled by the woman's reasons, and later rejected the plea, calling it frivolous.

When the woman was asked whether she had any other reason for seeking divorce, she responded in the negative.

The woman's husband said he loved his wife and always wanted to keep her happy, local news reports said.

After her plea for divorce was rejected, the woman appealed to the local governing body, which also expressed its inability to handle the case.

The court has requested for the couple to resolve the matter mutually.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top image via Subodh Agnihotri/Getty Images

S'pore man fined S$5,000 for setting up shell company that was used for money laundering

He was also disqualified from being a director for one year.

August 24, 2020, 06:58 PM

Sunday Folks launches Kaya Toast ice cream with buttered toast, Strawberry Cloud Cold Brew & more

The ice cream flavour is available until the end of October.

August 24, 2020, 06:18 PM

The President's Address is prepared by the PAP govt because of UK tradition, explained

Mothership Explains: The PAP won the election, so they get to form the government and prepare the Address.

August 24, 2020, 06:10 PM

Uniqlo AIRism masks selling on Carousell for up to S$35 per pack, more than double retail price

Singaporeans at it again.

August 24, 2020, 06:03 PM

Motorcycle collides with police van making discretionary right turn onto Sims Ave in Geylang

The traffic signal was amber for the motorcycle at the time.

August 24, 2020, 05:51 PM

Chocolate snowskin mooncake with shiitake mushroom chips available in S'pore for S$50.90

Interesting.

August 24, 2020, 05:48 PM

Butter Bean, modern version of Toast Box, opening in Funan Mall & VivoCity from Aug. 2020

Fancy coffee for S$3.50.

August 24, 2020, 05:23 PM

Ex-CIA veteran says China can take Taiwan in just 3 days

China says it won’t allow the U.S. to decide when & how it should ‘reunify’ the island.

August 24, 2020, 04:44 PM

S'pore Night Safari welcomes first male baby tapir in almost a decade

It's a boy!

August 24, 2020, 04:42 PM

Heng Swee Keat rebuts claims that bilateral trade agreements jeopardise jobs for S'poreans

Addressing a hot topic that has been ongoing for a while now.

August 24, 2020, 04:00 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.