Woman in India tries to divorce husband for not arguing with her & forgiving her easily

A woman has requested to divorce her husband in a Sharia court in India 18 months after her marriage.

Wife feels suffocated as husband doesn't fight with her, cooks for her, helps with chores

Gulf News reported that the woman was seeking divorce from her husband for a bizarre reason -- for loving her too much and being perfect.

Complaining that her husband "doesn't fight" with her, the unnamed woman claimed that she "could not digest" her husband's love, according to local news reports.

"Neither does he ever shout at me, nor has he ever disappointed me over any issue. I am feeling suffocated in such an environment. Sometimes he cooks for me, and also helps me in performing household chores," she said.

"Whenever I make a mistake, he always forgives me for that. I wanted to argue with him."

"I do not need a life where the husband agrees to anything," the woman argued in her appeal for divorce.

Sharia court cleric baffled, plea for divorce was rejected

The Sharia court cleric was unsurprisingly baffled by the woman's reasons, and later rejected the plea, calling it frivolous.

When the woman was asked whether she had any other reason for seeking divorce, she responded in the negative.

The woman's husband said he loved his wife and always wanted to keep her happy, local news reports said.

After her plea for divorce was rejected, the woman appealed to the local governing body, which also expressed its inability to handle the case.

The court has requested for the couple to resolve the matter mutually.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn

Top image via Subodh Agnihotri/Getty Images