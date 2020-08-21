'Ice Dog', ice cream in hot dog buns, selling in IKEA Taiwan & China

What's better to quell the summer heat than ice cream.

IKEA has put a spin on its popular hot dog bun and launched a sweet version of it.

Named "Ice Dog", the furniture brand is now selling ice cream hot dog buns in Taiwan and China recently.

"Ice Dog" buns in IKEA Taiwan and China

The ice cream hot dog buns come in two flavours, chocolate and vanilla.

They are currently priced at NT$30 (S$1.39) in Taiwan and RMB 4.90 (S$0.97) in parts of China.

Photos also showed that the "Ice Dog" buns were launched earlier in some parts of China in June at only RMB 3 (S$0.60).

Well-received

The "Ice Dog" buns seem to be really popular among people in Taiwan and China.

Generous swirls of ice cream can be seen sandwiched between regular-sized hot dog buns.

Here are some photos and comments from those who have tried the "Ice Dog" buns.

This user @jl_ksupfe who tried the Ice dog said that the chocolate ice cream tasted bittersweet. The person added that when paired with the warm hot dog bun, the sweetness is reduced.

"When there's hot dog, there's ice dog 😂 reasonable."

Instagram page, Foody_tw, praised that this combination is a "must try" for this summer and it's very creative.

View this post on Instagram 巧克力冰堡 A post shared by Ting (@sangliao) on Aug 19, 2020 at 12:57am PDT

Translation:

"Tried IKEA's Ice Dog, one sentence to describe: Three [scoops] of ice cream put together in an old school bread."

Translation:

"Tried the new IKEA product "Ice Dog", it's so freezing cold that my teeth almost drop."

That said, Singaporeans aren't exactly new to the concept of sandwiching ice cream with bread.

Mango ice cream

Besides ice cream hot dog buns, IKEA Taiwan has also launched mango ice cream for NT$20 (S$0.93).

Hope this will be made available in IKEA Singapore.

