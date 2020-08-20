Interactive choose-your-path game teaches dos & don'ts of Hungry Ghost Festival

Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre (SCCC) has launched a short, interactive game for audiences to learn more about the dos and don'ts of Hungry Ghost Festival.

The festival, which started on Aug. 19, will end on Sep. 16 this year.

The choose-your-path game will test your knowledge as you follow 小明 (Xiao Ming) on a run at night.

Dictate his choices as he encounters roadside offerings, a getai, and more.

Should you make any "wrong" choices, the spirits will kindly explain it to you at the end of the game.

You can play it here.

Observed by both Taoists and Buddhists

In Singapore, it is believed that the gates of hell are opened and spirits are free to wander during the entire seventh month.

The festival "peaks" at the 15th day, which is Sep. 2, 2020.

According to SCCC, both Taoists and Buddhists observe this festival, but each with a different significance.

Here's a quick explanation from the organisation:

"Taoists rites and offerings focus on appeasing wandering souls as it is believed that the Earth Official (Diguan Dadi) wanders our world during the festival to record the good and evil deeds of each person. For Buddhists, Zhongyuan is also known as Ullambana or Yulanpen Festival which emphasises filial piety. The festival traces its origin to the story of Mulian who sought Buddha’s help to end his mother’s suffering in the afterlife with offerings of food."

Top image via SCCC