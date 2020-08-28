Back

Hot Devil Drumlets returning to KFC S'pore from Sep. 2, 2020

Something going right in 2020.

Mandy How | August 28, 2020, 12:54 PM

The Hot Devil Drumlets will be returning to KFC from Sep. 2, 2020.

The fast food chain dropped the announcement on the night of Aug. 27.

The drumlets, which have been on and off the menu (more off than on, admittedly) for the past few years, come with spicy lime seasoning.

A one-day promotion on Sep. 2 will allow customers to redeem free drumlets with any meal.

Key in "KFCHDD2020" on KFC's website or app to redeem the offer.

Not that it's only limited to 2,000 sets, and not available for dine-in and takeaway orders that are placed over the counter.

OMG #kfchotdevildrumlets returns today 🍗🍗🍗🍗🍗🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥😈😈😈we tried the spicy lime which is only 1🔥,there is also the flaming chilli which is 3🔥🔥🔥😨😬😋

Burp !!! Alhamdulilah. I just had an awesome lunch. Spicy Lime or Flaming Chili for you ? Thank you #kfc_sg . What's next ? Hehe. 😋👍👹

Just slightly under a week to go.

Top image via KFC, @kangsinjoo on Instagram

