Cheeky hornbill steals bra off apartment balcony in S'pore, drops it on road

Up close and personal wildlife encounters in urban Singapore are always a sight to behold.

One person certainly had such an encounter — perhaps a tad too personal.

Cheeky bird

A Reddit user, indi_huntley, shared about her experience on the aptly-named "Animals Being Jerks" subreddit.

The user, who revealed that they live in Singapore, managed to catch on camera one of the country's native birds, an Oriental Pied Hornbill, perching right on their apartment's balcony.

However, the bird appeared to be toying with some clothing hung on a rack on the balcony, in particular, a bra.

With the article of clothing clasped in its beak, it then took off, much to the surprise of the apartment's occupants, if the shaky camera and the rushing to the balcony are anything to go by.

It appears the cheeky hornbill might have merely been having some fun though.

The camera subsequently zooms in on the bra, discarded on the middle of the road outside the house.

You can watch the full, rather amusing, video here.

Hornbills are omnivorous

This isn't the first time hornbills have boldly flown up close to people's apartments.

In 2018, a hornbill perched outside a HDB flat where a pet songbird was hanging in a cage.

The hornbill managed to open the door to the cage, and proceeded to consume the smaller bird.

The video shocked many online, who believed that they only feed on fruits and insects.

While this might be true, hornbills are omnivorous, and may occasionally eat other small animals like snakes, lizards, baby birds and eggs.

More hornbill stories

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn

Top photo from indi_huntley / Reddit