Taiwanese celeb gets shot outside his gym, livestreams himself while waiting for the ambulance

Holger Chen is a Taiwanese YouTuber known for his outspoken personality. He's been called Taiwan's Joe Rogan.

On the morning of August 28, after stepping outside his gym in New Taipei City at around 2:20am, Chen was shot twice, with one bullet piercing his right arm, while another striking his right thigh, Taiwan News reported.

According to Taiwanese media reports, the gunman would later turn himself into the police.

And as Chen laid there in agony, paramedics bandaging him up, he began a livestream.

In it, he asked viewers to take care of his wife, mother, and child.

Chen also implored everyone to carry on his spirit, and reiterated that he had been shot twice.

Chen has undergone a successful seven-hour surgery and is recovering.

Here is a video of the alleged shooter running away from the scene.

The shooter had reportedly sexually harassed Chen previously in the gym.

In the live video, Chen had said the man had turned up to his gym a few days back and had repeatedly asked to touch Chen.

Image from livestream/YouTube