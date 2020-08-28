Back

Taiwanese celeb gets shot outside his gym, livestreams himself while waiting for the ambulance

He asked viewers to take care of his wife.

Nyi Nyi Thet | August 28, 2020, 05:59 PM

Events

Singapore Food Festival 2020

21 August 2020 - 30 August 2020

Virtual Edition

Holger Chen is a Taiwanese YouTuber known for his outspoken personality. He's been called Taiwan's Joe Rogan.

On the morning of August 28, after stepping outside his gym in New Taipei City at around 2:20am, Chen was shot twice, with one bullet piercing his right arm, while another striking his right thigh, Taiwan News reported.

According to Taiwanese media reports, the gunman would later turn himself into the police.

And as Chen laid there in agony, paramedics bandaging him up, he began a livestream.

In it, he asked viewers to take care of his wife, mother, and child.

Chen also implored everyone to carry on his spirit, and reiterated that he had been shot twice.

Chen has undergone a successful seven-hour surgery and is recovering.

Here is a video of the alleged shooter running away from the scene.

The shooter had reportedly sexually harassed Chen previously in the gym.

In the live video, Chen had said the man had turned up to his gym a few days back and had repeatedly asked to touch Chen.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Image from livestream/YouTube

S'pore personal trainer Tyen Rasif shares struggle with adult acne & how she overcame it

She battled with the skin condition for the whole of 2019.

August 28, 2020, 09:49 PM

Man, 24, arrested for allegedly murdering wife, 26, at Boon Lay Place

He was arrested three hours after the police were alerted to the case.

August 28, 2020, 08:02 PM

Taiwan crowdsources new passport designs, submissions include bird with bubble tea & lu rou fan

Aesthetic.

August 28, 2020, 06:57 PM

S'pore 'strongly condemns' twin bombings in Philippines: Vivian Balakrishnan

This act of violence on innocent civilians is particularly heinous at a time when the world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, he said.

August 28, 2020, 06:51 PM

S'porean, 24, creates fully-functioning watermelon Game Boy just for laughs

Possibly one in a melon.

August 28, 2020, 06:21 PM

All govt services will be digital by 2023: Vivian Balakrishnan

Covid-19 an opportunity for Singapore's digitalisation.

August 28, 2020, 05:43 PM

Govt will support S'poreans to become parents as population ages & workforce growth slows: Heng Swee Keat

Covid-19 putting parenthood plans on hold for some.

August 28, 2020, 05:35 PM

S'pore drew down 20 years of budget surpluses from reserves this pandemic: Heng Swee Keat

Singapore needs to rebuild its war chest.

August 28, 2020, 05:32 PM

Shinzo Abe formally announces resignation as Japan's PM, says his illness has relapsed

Thanking Japanese citizens for letting him serve as Prime Minister, he apologised for failing to resolve the country's issue before stepping down from the role.

August 28, 2020, 04:43 PM

94 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Aug. 28, 58 cases from Sungei Tengah Lodge

4,500 more migrant workers are in quarantine.

August 28, 2020, 04:12 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.