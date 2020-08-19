Back

H&M outlet at Tampines Mall will be closed from Aug. 31, 2020

The store opened back in 2015.

Siti Hawa | Syahindah Ishak | August 19, 2020, 05:52 PM

Events

Singapore Food Festival 2020

21 August 2020 - 30 August 2020

Virtual Edition

Tampines Mall's H&M outlet will be closed from Aug. 31, 2020.

When Mothership went down to the store on Aug. 19, a number of notes were seen around the shop, informing shoppers of the upcoming closure.

Photo by Syahindah Ishak.

The note thanked shoppers and explained that the Tampines Mall outlet will be closed from the end of the month.

It also urged customers to visit the other H&M stores nearby at Waterway Point, Nex or Paya Lebar Quarter (PLQ) for their shopping needs.

The staff at the outlet said that they did not know why the store was closing.

H&M's Tampines Mall outlet had opened almost five years ago on Oct. 1, 2015.

Here's what the note says:

"Dear Customers, thank you & see you soon! This store will be closed from 31 Aug 2020. To continue shopping at H&M, do visit our nearest store at Waterway Point, Nex, or PLQ. To find a list of all H&M store locations, please scan this QR code."

H&M said it would close 170 stores globally

According to Independent, H&M had announced that it would close 170 of its stores globally due to a fall in sales during the Covid-19 pandemic.

This comes after its sales fell by a quarter in June 2020.

However, there is no confirmation on whether the Tampines Mall outlet is one of the 170 stores.

In response to Mothership's queries, a spokesperson from H&M explained that the closure is part of H&M's business plan to "remain nimble to changing dynamics and optimise their physical store portfolio".

Following the outlet's closure, the store's employees will be given opportunities to switch between roles and outlets, while customers can continue to shop at H&M's 10 outlets islandwide.

H&M's full statement said:

H&M Tampines Mall will be closing down, and we will continue to serve our customers until the store’s last trading day on 30 August 2020. The closure is a part of our business plan for Singapore to remain nimble to changing dynamics and optimise our physical store portfolio. We are always finding opportunities to best serve our customers where it matters to bring them fashion and quality clothing at the best price in a sustainable way. H&M is a global fashion company with a strong presence in Singapore. This offers our store employees the possibility to switch between roles and outlets, and explore various career paths. While we are sad to be closing our store at Tampines Mall, customers can continue to shop with us at our 10 H&M outlets located islandwide.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top photos by Syahindah Ishak.

Millennium Hotels & Resorts retrenches 159 staff in S'pore due to Covid-19

Tough times.

August 19, 2020, 09:23 PM

Moments of Life app re-launched as LifeSG, to provide greater ease of access to govt services

The app had previously focused families with young children and seniors.

August 19, 2020, 08:29 PM

China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi visiting S'pore from Aug. 19 to 21

He will be visiting South Korea next.

August 19, 2020, 08:08 PM

Chained dog found in Yio Chu Kang after elderly owner apparently chased out by landlord

The dog has been with him for 10 years.

August 19, 2020, 08:01 PM

Popular Japanese cafe Kyushu Pancakes opening new outlet at Holland Village

Nice.

August 19, 2020, 06:48 PM

Large groups seen at HDB game courts, town councils to close facilities if activities persist

One photo showed around 19 people on the court.

August 19, 2020, 06:32 PM

Jay Chou sues Chinese restaurant for using his name & face without permission

However, the restaurant insisted that they got Chou's permission.

August 19, 2020, 06:16 PM

4 possible reasons Dee Kosh's lawyer is no longer representing him, according to S'pore lawyer

We spoke to a lawyer to find out more.

August 19, 2020, 05:25 PM

PAP Janil Puthucheary & Sim Ann reappointed as Party Whip & Deputy Party Whip, Zaqy Mohamad out

The two have been serving in their respective positions since June 6, 2019.

August 19, 2020, 05:24 PM

All S'pore dormitories cleared of Covid-19, 20,000 dorm residents expected to resume work

A multi-layered strategy is in place to prevent a second wave of infections.

August 19, 2020, 04:17 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.