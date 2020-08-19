H&M outlet at Tampines Mall will be closed from Aug. 31, 2020

Tampines Mall's H&M outlet will be closed from Aug. 31, 2020.

When Mothership went down to the store on Aug. 19, a number of notes were seen around the shop, informing shoppers of the upcoming closure.

The note thanked shoppers and explained that the Tampines Mall outlet will be closed from the end of the month.

It also urged customers to visit the other H&M stores nearby at Waterway Point, Nex or Paya Lebar Quarter (PLQ) for their shopping needs.

The staff at the outlet said that they did not know why the store was closing.

H&M's Tampines Mall outlet had opened almost five years ago on Oct. 1, 2015.

Here's what the note says:

"Dear Customers, thank you & see you soon! This store will be closed from 31 Aug 2020. To continue shopping at H&M, do visit our nearest store at Waterway Point, Nex, or PLQ. To find a list of all H&M store locations, please scan this QR code."

H&M said it would close 170 stores globally

According to Independent, H&M had announced that it would close 170 of its stores globally due to a fall in sales during the Covid-19 pandemic.

This comes after its sales fell by a quarter in June 2020.

However, there is no confirmation on whether the Tampines Mall outlet is one of the 170 stores.

In response to Mothership's queries, a spokesperson from H&M explained that the closure is part of H&M's business plan to "remain nimble to changing dynamics and optimise their physical store portfolio".

Following the outlet's closure, the store's employees will be given opportunities to switch between roles and outlets, while customers can continue to shop at H&M's 10 outlets islandwide.

H&M's full statement said:

H&M Tampines Mall will be closing down, and we will continue to serve our customers until the store’s last trading day on 30 August 2020. The closure is a part of our business plan for Singapore to remain nimble to changing dynamics and optimise our physical store portfolio. We are always finding opportunities to best serve our customers where it matters to bring them fashion and quality clothing at the best price in a sustainable way. H&M is a global fashion company with a strong presence in Singapore. This offers our store employees the possibility to switch between roles and outlets, and explore various career paths. While we are sad to be closing our store at Tampines Mall, customers can continue to shop with us at our 10 H&M outlets located islandwide.

Top photos by Syahindah Ishak.