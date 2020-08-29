Back

S$163,000 worth of heroin seized at Tuas Checkpoint, 3 M'sians arrested

The heroin was found in a black backpack.

Siti Hawa | August 29, 2020, 03:15 PM

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and the Singapore Police Force have seized close to S$163,000 worth of heroin at the Tuas Checkpoint on Aug. 27, according to a news release.

ICA and SPF conducted a joint operation at the Arrival Cargo zone on Aug. 27 at about 5:40pm.

The officers discovered over 2kg of heroin after further checks were conducted on a Malaysia-registered lorry.

One of the officers caught sight of a black backpack on the passenger floorboard, although instructions had been given to remove all belongings for checks.

The bag was then searched and five packets of granular substances were found. In total, they weighed around 2,321g.

Three Malaysians arrested

A male Malaysian driver, 35, and two male Malaysian passengers, 23 and 37, have been arrested.

They have been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) and investigations are ongoing.

According to the news release, 2,321g of heroin is enough to feed the addiction of around 1,105 abusers for a week.

Top photo via ICA, SPF and CNB

