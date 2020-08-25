Back

Hermes 'solid palissander wood' mahjong set available in S'pore for S$57,200

Around 420 bucks per tile.

Nyi Nyi Thet | August 25, 2020, 02:23 PM

High fashion luxury goods manufacturer Hermes sometimes dabble in producing game pieces before.

Here is their chess set.

Image from Hermes

That will cost you a hefty S$10,800. S$5,400 if you split it with your chess playing friend.

If you have around five times that amount of disposable income, and three times that amount of disposable friends though, here is another game set they developed.

Image from Hermes

That's right, mahjong.

Here is the description on their website.

"Hermes mahjong game in solid palissander wood and printed Swift calfskin, tiles in printed full leather

The meaning of mahjong in Chinese is "squabbling sparrow"- an allusion to the noise made by the one hundred and forty-four tiles that are shuffled when playing the game.

The printed full leather tiles knock gently against each other, while the little sticks keep track of the score with a delicate rustling sound."

Wow.

According to the Singapore website, this will cost you S$57,200.

Image from Hermes and Twitter

