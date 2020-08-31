Social safety nets must be strengthened, but cannot become shackles that create dependency: Heng Swee Keat

There have been many ideas proposed to help Singaporean workers and keep inequality in check, such as a minimum wage, universal basic income, and unemployment insurance, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat stated in Parliament on August 31.

Hence, while the government is not closed to these proposals, it is necessary to recognise that each have their merits and trade-offs and that the country must be clear about the appropriate solution for the current context.

Heng was speaking during the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address. He highlighted that if Singaporeans want greater social spending, either taxes will go up, or more will be spent at the expense of future generations, such as an increase in debt.

He added, "We must never forget that we have provided almost S$100 billion of support for our people and business this year, without incurring a single cent of debt, because we were able to fund over half of this using past reserves."

Jobs are still the best form of welfare and social safety nets must reflect that

Quoting the Labour Movement, Heng further stated that jobs are still the "best form of welfare" for Singaporeans and that the government will continue to invest in people so as to "keep social mobility alive."

He added that Singapore's social safety nets must also be strengthened, but it must reinforce and not undermine an individual's efforts.

Heng elaborated:

"Indeed, a social safety net cannot become a set of shackles. It should not hold down those who started with less. It should not create dependency, such that people who get fish for today, never learn how to fish for food tomorrow. It should not breed an entitled class who ask: “What more can you do for me?”

Rather, a "well-designed" social safety net protects the vulnerable in Singapore, invests in both human and societal capital, and provides a means for those who have fallen to pick themselves back up.

Heng added, "It supports every generation to have aspirations and dreams, and for everyone to ask, 'What more can we do for one another?''"

The government has heard the people's voices

The Finance Minister further stated that the government had "heard the voices of the people".

Acknowledging that there had been unhappiness and concerns raised, he stated:

"As the world, and our society changes, there will be a greater divergence of views. We will continue to understand your concerns and improve your lives. We will have to adapt to these changes but stay true to our values."

With regards to Parliament, he noted that its duty was to "articulate and debate policy options, to build a better life for our people, and to advance Singapore’s place in the world,"as mandated by Singaporeans.

In declaring that Covid-19 was possibly the most severe test for Singapore by far, he said, "We can navigate this period of great uncertainty and change, but our policies must set the right tone for the rest of society."

Thanking Goh Chok Tong for leading Singapore through previous crises

Heng also took time to thank Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong for leading Singapore through the Asian Financial Crisis in 1997 and the outbreak of SARS.

In describing his experience of working closely with Goh through several years, he noted the "wise counsel and support" that Goh had provided him with during the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, when the government had to seek approval from the President for a S$150 billion guarantee on all bank deposits, backed up by past reserves.

"After I entered politics in 2011, Emeritus Senior Minister (ESM) Goh continued to be a good mentor, with his signature mix of wisdom and humour. Mr Goh has left an indelible mark on many Singaporeans, especially those of us in this House."

Heng also paid tribute to other retired MPs, such as Khaw Boon Wan, Lim Hng Kiang and Yaacob Ibrahim. He also mentioned Low Thia Khiang, the former leader of the Workers' Party.

"Let me also thank Mr Low Thia Khiang, who has served as an opposition Member of Parliament since 1991. He’s a fiery speaker at election rallies, but when it comes to the crunch, when our national interest is at stake, he stands together with the Government. He has deep convictions about language, culture and heritage, and the long-term success of Singapore. When I last spoke to him, he told me he was very happy playing with his grandchild. I'm also glad he has recovered from his fall and wish him good health."

