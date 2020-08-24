Heng Swee Keat rebuts claims that bilateral trade agreements jeopardise jobs for S'poreans

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat on Sunday Aug. 23, rebutted claims that Singapore's bilateral agreements with other countries have jeopardised job opportunities for Singaporeans.

Heng said such statements were totally false.

He said: "In fact, what we are doing is to ensure that it creates better jobs for Singaporeans."

Bilateral agreements help Singaporeans abroad

Heng was speaking at the East Coast Conversations virtual constituency event when he addressed criticisms about how free trade agreements or comprehensive economic cooperation agreements (CECA) had caused Singapore to sign away important protection for Singaporean jobs.

The DPM stressed that the agreements do not mean that Singapore cannot determine who becomes a citizen or a permanent resident here, or who gets awarded an employment pass.

It is Singapore's sovereign right to decide on these issues, he added.

Bilateral agreements, Heng said, can help draw investments from abroad, and Singaporean firms likewise can invest overseas and be fairly treated there, which in turn, creates jobs in Singapore.

Concerns valid

However, Heng also acknowledged that some may feel there are too many foreigners residing in Singapore.

He heard such feedback from his residents in East Coast GRC, who pointed out the large number of expatriates at Changi Business Park within the constituency's boundaries, where Heng is the MP.

He said during the virtual event that large numbers of expatriates in Singapore was the result of a a shortage of manpower in technology and risk management areas, which is still growing expertise.

He also assured Singaporeans that there are proper channels in place to guard against companies that have discriminatory hiring practices.

The government, utilising the Fair Consideration Framework, monitors and takes action against discriminatory firms.

Heng reiterated that the government will help locals.

He also said the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has seen scope for improvement in the technology and risk management areas.

MAS recently said it would engage financial institutions in an effort to grow the Singaporean core of their workforce, Heng added.

Context

The East Coast Conversations virtual event was streamed live over Facebook.

It was on how Singaporean workers and firms can benefit from the recent measures introduced during this Covid-19 pandemic.

Other East Coast GRC MPs, Tan Kiat How, Jessica Tan, Maliki Osman, and Cheryl Chan also took part in the event.

