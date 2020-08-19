Large groups seen at HDB game courts, town councils to close facilities if activities persist

Large groups have been gathering at HDB game courts recently, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu noted in an Aug. 17 Facebook post.

Breaching safe distancing measures at game courts

Community facilities such as game courts, beaches and nature parks were opened to the public after two months of circuit breaker at the start of Phase 2.

However, those visiting these areas still have to abide by safe distancing measures, such as maintaining a distance of 1m between groups, and keeping groups to a maximum of five people.

Intermingling between groups is also prohibited, and members of the public are required to don masks whenever they are not eating, drinking or exercising.

However, Fu stated that she had received feedback of groups breaching these measures at various HDB basketball and badminton courts.

Despite the efforts of Safe Distancing Ambassadors and Enforcement Officers, Fu said that large groups continue to gather at the courts, and are often seen without their masks despite not exercising.

Photos attached to the post showed one court with around 19 people playing together.

Another photo showed numerous individuals who were not participating in games sitting on the ground nearby.

Fu said that they take such breaches "very seriously".

Town councils might take action

She added that town councils would continue to monitor the situations closely.

If such breaches of safe distancing measures continue, firm action would be taken by the town councils, and game courts and other community facilities would be closed.

Fu said that as the previous minister of the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, she understood the importance of leading an active lifestyle, and shared that sports was something she personally enjoyed a lot.

However, she urged people to be mindful of the current Covid-19 pandemic situation, saying she hoped people could continue about their sporting activities in a socially responsible way.

"Remember that community vigilance is our first line of defence. We are responsible for our own health, and the safety of our loved ones."

You can read her full post here.

Top photo from Grace Fu / FB