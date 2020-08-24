Back

HDB flat designed to look like construction site because industrial look taken literally

The unfinished look is the best finished look.

Siti Hawa | August 24, 2020, 11:41 AM

An interior design studio, Creatology Design Studio, has unveiled its version of industrial look: Like a real construction site.

The mock-up concept for the HDB flat was put up on Facebook on Aug. 23.

It features typical construction site fare, such as cement floorings, walls and ceilings.

There are also no walls to separate each area of the house because construction sites are work-in-progress.

Living area

The living room features standard industrial thingamajig.

Photo via Creatology Design Studio on Facebook

No sofas, please, this is a construction site.

Instead, try a pair of white plastic chairs and a red stool.

Set in front of the chairs, two tyres stacked on top of each other function as a makeshift coffee table.

Perhaps what stands out the most though, is the "Danger - Keep Out!" signage on the wall in four languages -- a great reminder for both hosts and guests.

Dining area

The dining area gets a little bit of an upgrade with its sturdy wooden table.

Photo via Creatology Design Studio on Facebook

However, the flat's occupants will still have to dine on white plastic chairs.

The bedroom

The bedroom features a thin mattress and a clothes hanger made out of wooden poles that are tied together.

Photo via Creatology Design Studio on Facebook

Photo via Creatology Design Studio on Facebook

One person has pointed out that the flat's design might not be as "budget" as others would expect:

While another likened the design to a prison:

Because obviously this commenter has never been to prison before. (FYI: Prison here only offers a thin mat and a plastic cup.)

View the full post here:

The same studio previously did a void deck look for the home:

Top photo via Creatology Design Studio on Facebook

