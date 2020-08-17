Orchard Road hotpot restaurant Hai Xian Lao had more than 20 diners in locked private room, fined S$2,000 & ordered to close

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has ordered hotpot restaurant Hai Xian Lao to cease operations for 10 days, and issued it a S$2,000 fine, for its non-compliance with safe management measures.

On Aug. 14, STB’s Enforcement Officers (EOs) noted a group of more than 20 people leaving the restaurant and proceeded to conduct further checks.

Breaches found

The EOs found that the restaurant had failed to ensure that group sizes did not exceed five persons, as the group had been seated in a locked private room within the restaurant.

Staff at the restaurant were also found to be uncooperative, and at times aggressive toward the EOs. The staff even even tried to block their entry into the restaurant and the private room.

The restaurant, located at level four of Shaw House on Orchard Road, also allowed customers to consume alcohol on its premises after 10.30pm and did not maintain a distance of 1m between groups of customers.

Both the sale and consumption of alcohol after 10:30pm are banned under Phase 2 of Singapore's post-Circuit Breaker reopening, and restaurants are required to ensure that groups are limited to five or less.

Suspension and fine

The restaurant has been suspended for a total of 10 days, and issued a composition fine of S$2,000.

STBs said that it has stepped up checks of tourism precincts and establishments in Phase 2, and that it will deploy additional Enforcement Officers and Safe Distancing Ambassadors where required.

It added that the vast majority of local businesses have adhered to the relevant safe management measures, and that STB will continue to engage its industry partners and precinct associations to help them implement these measures effectively.

Related stories

Top image via STB