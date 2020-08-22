Back

S'pore guide dog, Esme, dies at age of 10

Thanks for everything, Esme.

Zhangxin Zheng | August 22, 2020, 05:38 PM

Events

Singapore Food Festival 2020

21 August 2020 - 30 August 2020

Virtual Edition

Many Singaporeans will be familiar with one Labrador guide dog called Esme.

On Aug. 22, Cassandra Chiu, who is the first woman guide dog handler, announced that Esme has passed away.

Guide dog Esme has passed away

Chiu shared that Esme died on Aug. 21 at around 9pm.

She also wrote that Esme, her very first guide dog, was an "inseparable part of her".

"Over the 7+ years Esme was with me; she was an inseparable part of me; we were joined at the hip and did everything together."

Esme was born on Jan. 1, 2010 at Guide Dogs Victoria in Melbourne, Australia, and was quite the charmer since young.

Both of them met on November 6, 2011, when the former was at Guide Dogs Victoria for a month-long training.

Esme then followed Chiu to Singapore later in December that year and has become playmates with Chiu's daughter as well.

Globe-trotting dog

With Esme, Chiu was able to travel to places such as Myanmar, China, Japan, Australia, Europe, or the United States.

Esme was also unfazed by loud sounds such as fireworks, and had no issues with 27.5-hour long haul from Houston, Texas to San Francisco, California to Singapore.

In 2018, Esme retired from her job as a guide dog due to old age, and was adopted by Chiu's friend in April 2019.

While Chiu is saddened by Esme's death, she's comforted by the fact that it is no longer in pain as it has crossed the rainbow bridge.

"I am heartbroken, of course, because I will never stroke her fluffy head, twirl her floppy Labrador ears, or feel her strong body lean against mine ever again.

I will miss her, so very much, more than any of my other dogs who have gone off to the rainbow bridge before her.

I write with a flicker of joy, and a small smile on my face, because Esme is in a better place, no longer feeling pain, while I get to have so many fond memories of her."

Moving tribute shows Esme's contribution to people who are visually impaired

In a moving tribute, Chiu said that they were "a perfect match" from the beginning, and over time, Esme had become the symbol of what an independent life looks like for people who are visually impaired.

She recalled one of their walks in Australia when Esme was able to bring her around an unfamiliar city with ease. She was "completely clueless", but Esme helped to guide her back to the meeting point.

"Esme started to be a symbol to me, of what independence for a blind person really means."

During the time in Singapore, Esme had helped changed the perception towards guide dogs, which are different from pets, and educated the public on the importance of guide dogs to blind persons.

"Over the years, with Esme’s poise, patience, grit, confidence, and charm, we slowly brought about more awareness on the role of a guide dog. We went to schools, businesses, various government agencies and shared about how a guide dog can give a blind person independence, confidence and safety."

More acceptance of guide dogs today

In Chiu's book "A Place for Us", she recalled that she used to face challenges in gaining permission to allow Esme into Tanglin Shopping Centre.

However, much has changed since then as the duo made their way around Orchard Road where Chiu works at.

Most major buildings along Orchard Road now accept guide dogs.

Here's the excerpt of her book:

You can also learn more about guide dogs in Singapore here:

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photos via Chronicles of Esme the Guide Dog/Facebook

How a S'porean went from mixing demos in his bedroom to superstar DJ Armin van Buuren's playlist

Stories Of Us: Homegrown talent Effen tells us about missing out on the gig of a lifetime and insulating himself from the economic effects of a pandemic.

August 22, 2020, 04:28 PM

S'pore-linked company bidding for Newcastle United altered photos with Obama, Alan Shearer not involved in takeover

Curious.

August 22, 2020, 04:14 PM

50 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Aug. 22, with 2 cases in community

The total number of Covid-19 cases now stand at 56,266.

August 22, 2020, 03:40 PM

Blasting resumes with no response & working part-time: What it's like for some S'pore fresh grads

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

August 22, 2020, 02:39 PM

Man, 49, who allegedly spat at bus driver & pointed middle finger arrested, to be charged in court

He will be charged for public nuisance.

August 22, 2020, 02:03 PM

Safe distancing officer removed from service after 'disturbing' Century Square staff & soliciting favours

Enterprise Singapore urges all SDAs to maintain their integrity and professionalism as they interact with businesses and members of the public.

August 22, 2020, 01:11 PM

Grace Fu: S'pore to introduce new legislation to improve hygiene & sanitation standards in 3-6 months

Hygiene standards to be raised in areas with more vulnerable users like elderly and children.

August 22, 2020, 12:28 PM

Here's how S'poreans can benefit from one of the world’s largest bankcard association

Founded in 2002, UnionPay has become the world’s largest bankcard scheme in terms of card issuance and card purchase volume.

August 22, 2020, 12:00 PM

HomeTeamNS Khatib: 3 Covid-19 patients 'visited' KTV as doors left open for ongoing minor works

They were passersby who entered the KTV to view the interior layout.

August 22, 2020, 11:35 AM

MOE to open 7 more kindergartens across S'pore by 2023, each offers 120 places

Registration for admission to K1 in 2023 for these seven new kindergartens will take place in February 2022.

August 22, 2020, 11:18 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.