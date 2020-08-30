LED glow-in-the-dark masks with 7 lighting moods available in S'pore for S$19.90

Wearing face masks in public have become the new normal in Singapore.

But your mask doesn't have to be normal.

Enter Hey Friday's LED optic fiber face masks, which glow in the dark (while being fitted with an N95 filter slot).

Can choose from seven different lighting moods

Hey Friday's specially designed masks is lined with mesh material for breathability, and is ideal for those who really miss clubbing, or simply want to stand out while buying supper.

The masks come in two colours: black and white.

You can wear it like a regular mask during the day, and choose from seven different lighting moods through a button.

The colours include red, yellow, green, blue and purple, which is nice if you and your friends want to go out and represent your favourite power ranger.

You will also be able to light up the mask for up to five hours per charge.

According to Hey Friday, since the mask contains a rechargeable battery with a USB interface, customers are advised to be careful when washing the mask, to ensure that water do not enter the USB port.

You may purchase these masks, which comes in both adult and kid sizes, on Hey Friday's website.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn

Top image via Hey Friday.