LED glow-in-the-dark masks with 7 lighting moods available in S'pore for S$19.90

Got that mm zi mm zi feel.

Jason Fan | August 30, 2020, 11:44 AM

Wearing face masks in public have become the new normal in Singapore.

But your mask doesn't have to be normal.

Enter Hey Friday's LED optic fiber face masks, which glow in the dark (while being fitted with an N95 filter slot).

Can choose from seven different lighting moods

Hey Friday's specially designed masks is lined with mesh material for breathability, and is ideal for those who really miss clubbing, or simply want to stand out while buying supper.

 

The masks come in two colours: black and white.

Image via Hey Friday.

Image via Hey Friday.

You can wear it like a regular mask during the day, and choose from seven different lighting moods through a button.

The colours include red, yellow, green, blue and purple, which is nice if you and your friends want to go out and represent your favourite power ranger.

Image via Hey Friday.

You will also be able to light up the mask for up to five hours per charge.

Image via Hey Friday.

According to Hey Friday, since the mask contains a rechargeable battery with a USB interface, customers are advised to be careful when washing the mask, to ensure that water do not enter the USB port.

You may purchase these masks, which comes in both adult and kid sizes, on Hey Friday's website.

Top image via Hey Friday. 

