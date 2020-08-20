Back

Man, 37 & woman, 39, arrested for fighting outside Geylang coffee shop, man taken to hospital

Police investigations are ongoing.

Syahindah Ishak | August 20, 2020, 12:25 PM

Two people were arrested after getting into a public brawl at 6 Lorong 9 Geylang on Tuesday, Aug. 18.

Videos of the fight, involving a man and a woman outside the Lor 9 Beef Kway Teow coffee shop, were uploaded online.

Jumped into a flying kick

In the first video, the woman, who is barefooted, and the man, who had removed his shirt, attempt to attack each other.

However, a few bystanders tried to prevent the altercation from happening.

The woman then charges forward with a flying kick, only to be beaten down by the man.

She then picks up her shoes and repeatedly whacks him.

Tried to hit him with traffic cone

In the second video, the fight appears to continue on the road.

At one point, the woman picks up a traffic cone but she is pushed to the ground before she can hit the man.

The man subsequently slaps a bystander before kicking the woman's face.

Both arrested

In response to Mothership's queries, the police said that they were alerted to a case of affray at 6 Lorong 9 Geylang at 2:25am on Aug. 18.

A 37-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman were arrested in relation to the case.

Police added that the man was conscious when subsequently conveyed to Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

Investigations are ongoing.

Top images from Lawrence Chua/Facebook.

