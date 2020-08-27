Back

Fullerton Hotel's hawker-inspired mooncakes come with chendol, satay sauce & hae bee hiam

Inspired by the vibrant hawker scene that used to be found at Clifford Pier.

Joshua Lee | August 27, 2020, 08:11 PM

Events

Singapore Food Festival 2020

21 August 2020 - 30 August 2020

Virtual Edition

The Fullerton Hotel Singapore and Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore are paying tribute to the country's rich culinary history this year through their selection of mooncakes for the upcoming Mid Autumn Festival.

Of note is the Clifford Pier Mooncake Tingkat (S$98) — four baked mooncakes packaged in an elaborate tiffin carrier adorned with orchids.

This range of baked mooncakes is inspired by the vibrant hawker scene that used to be found at Clifford Pier, where the present-day Fullerton Bay Hotel stands.

First there is the Baked Mooncake with Assam Lotus and Mango which boasts sweet and tangy flavours from the assam (tamarind), mango, and smooth lotus paste.

Then there is the Baked Mooncake with Pandan Coconut and Chendol which offers a lotus paste infused with coconut and pandan, and studded with chendol.

Baked Mooncake with Mixed Nuts laced with Satay Sauce might sound a bit funky, but Fullerton assures customers that the satay sauce is quite subtle but distinctive and will actually bring a brand new flavour profile to the popular mixed nuts mooncake.

But it is the last mooncake in the Clifford Pier Mooncake Tingkat series that Fullerton says will deliver a "truly explosive and addictive melange of sweet, savoury and spicy flavours" — the Baked Mooncake with Salted Lotus and Hae Bee Hiam (spicy dried shrimp sambal).

Snow skin and baked mooncakes from Jade restaurant

Jade restaurant at The Fullerton Hotel Singapore also has its Jade Signatures Mooncake Collection 2020, which similarly draws inspiration from our local culinary traditions.

Their mooncakes come with two different prices depending on the box package that you choose (Classic box or Premium box).

Kopi-drinkers might appreciate the Yuan Yang Snow Skin (S$70/S$80 for 4) which pairs Nanyang-style coffee with Hong Kong-style milk tea bringing a balance of sweetness and bitterness. The Passion Fruit with Chin Chow Snow Skin (S$70/S$80 for 4) pairs the tangy fruit with the popular local grass jelly drink.

The Yuan Yang Snow Skin. Courtesy of Fullerton Hotel S'pore

Passion Fruit with Chin Chow Snow Skin. Courtesy of Fullerton Hotel S'pore.

If you're more of a traditionalist, Jade has new flavours for its baked mooncakes including Red Bean and Pineapple with Tangerine Peel (S$70/S$80 for 4) which is inspired by the tau sar (red bean) bun and the Baked Mixed Nuts with Black Dates (S$70/S$80 for 4).

The latter contains melon seeds, macadamia nuts, walnuts, sesame seeds, pine nuts, black dates, and candied tangerine peel.

There is also the Low Sugar White Lotus Seed Paste with Single Yolk (S$70/S$80 for 4) or Double Yolk (S$72/S$80 for 4) for the health conscious.

The Baked Mixed Nuts with Black Dates. Courtesy of Fullerton Hotel S'pore

Until September 6, Fullerton Hotel Singapore is offering these early bird specials for online purchases:

• 20 per cent off Selected Baked Mooncakes in Classic Box

• 15 percent off Selected Snow Skin Mooncakes in Classic Box

To order, you can contact The Fullerton Cake Boutique at (65) 6877 8943, email [email protected] or visit its online store.

Top image courtesy of Fullerton Hotel Singapore.

