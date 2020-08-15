SFA not aware of Covid-19 virus transmitted to humans from food or food packaging

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) reiterated on Aug. 14 that it was not aware of any evidence of Covid-19 virus transmission to humans from contact with food, food packaging or equipment.

SFA's comments were in response to media queries following a spate of reports of coronavirus detected on frozen food and packaging in China.

SFA also said what it currently knows about the virus transmission is in line with what scientific communities and public health authorities know worldwide.

In June, SFA previously stated the same position after the novel coronavirus was found on chopping boards for salmon in Beijing's Xinfadi market.

The Singapore agency added it would “take the necessary actions to safeguard food safety in Singapore” and is monitoring developments closely.

However, SFA noted that the environment can be “easily contaminated” with the virus.

SFA said contact with food or food packaging and equipment is no different from contact with common touch surfaces such as lift buttons and door knobs.

Background

China has reported the most cases of packaging contamination, according to NBC News.

This was due in part to a massive screening effort targeting imported goods across the country.

Three cases of the novel coronavirus detected on frozen food or its packaging emerged in China in the past week.

1. Frozen chicken wings imported from Brazil into Shenzhen tested positive for the virus.

2. Earlier, the virus was found on the packaging for shrimps from Ecuador imported into a city in Anhui province.

3. The earliest instance this past week occurred when authorities found the virus on the packaging of imported frozen seafood in Yantai, a port city in Shandong, from Dalian.

The World Health Organisation on Aug. 13 downplayed the risk of the virus transmitting to humans via frozen food contamination.

Scientists and officials say there is no strong evidence so far that the virus can spread via frozen food, even though they can survive up to two years at -20°C.

