Local charity installs free WiFi at Ang Mo Kio HDB void deck to help low-income community

Residents in select blocks at Kebun Baru will now enjoy free WiFi at their void deck, thanks to a pilot programme called Kebun Baru WiFi project.

While it is unclear which organisations are involved, a website called Bridge the Digital Divide mentioned that this is a collaboration with charity Beyond Social Services.

Pilot program beginning with two blocks

According to the website, this is a pilot program meant to bridge the digital divide in Singapore.

The programme aims to provide access to the internet for the low-income community in Singapore, particularly those living in rental HDB flats.

It will start with the void decks at Blocks 244 and 245 at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3, in order to tie in with a study corner that will be constructed sometime soon.

The website wrote that void decks are chosen as the location to install WiFi as it is a low cost way of benefiting a large group of people.

"A single internet subscription can benefit and provide accessibility to an entire block," said Bridge The Digital Divide.

As of Aug. 19, 2020, the void deck at Block 245 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 is the first to be equipped with free WiFi.

You can see their Facebook post here:

