Back

10 F&B outlets fined for breaching Covid-19 rules, 2 to suspend alcohol sales for 10 days

Action taken against errant outlets.

Tanya Ong | August 28, 2020, 10:40 AM

Events

Singapore Food Festival 2020

21 August 2020 - 30 August 2020

Virtual Edition

Action has been taken against 10 errant F&B outlets in Singapore after infringements were found at several locations over the past week.

Fines issued to ten F&B outlets

In response to media queries, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) said that fines have been issued for all ten offenders after they were found to have breached safe distancing regulations.

Regulations breached include accepting reservations for more than five persons, inter-mingling of large groups across tables, failure to observe minimum 1m distance between tables, and alcohol consumption at the premises after 10:30pm.

URA said that in particular, several outlets at China Square and Prinsep Street were found to have been repeatedly breaching the regulations.

Three outlets (Der Biergarten at Prinsep Street, The Mask at Circular Road and Zui Yu Xuan Teochew Cuisine at Amoy Street) were required to suspend dine-in activities for 10 days, from Aug. 28 to Sep. 6, 2020.

Der Biergarten was fined a higher amount of S$2,000 as a repeat offender.

Another two outlets at China Square, Folks Collective and Botan, were also required to suspend all alcohol sales for 10 days, from Aug. 28 to Sep. 6, 2020.

URA also urged F&B outlets to "actively intervene" if they notice inter-mingling of customers between different tables under separate bookings. They should also not accept reservations for more than five customers a table, nor multi-table bookings for large gatherings.

Past cases

Previously, an Orchard Road hotpot restaurant was ordered to close for its non-compliance with safe management measures.

In June, two businesses at Amoy Street were also ordered to cease operations for failing to comply with safe management measures.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo by Benson Kong/Google Images, Der Biergarten/FB, 

Trust Yoga in S'pore hit by more accusations of its instructor molesting students

Some updates on the situation.

August 28, 2020, 10:38 AM

S'pore police investigating voyeurism case allegedly involving 2 male students from NTU Hall 14

An NTU spokesman said that they are providing all necessary pastoral care and assistance to the students concerned.

August 28, 2020, 01:17 AM

4 Myanmar men under investigation for illegal public assembly in Upper Thomson industrial park

The investigation was launched after a Police report was lodged.

August 28, 2020, 12:17 AM

S’porean boy, 13, among new Covid-19 cases on Aug. 27, case currently unlinked

Two cases in the community.

August 27, 2020, 11:35 PM

Suntec S'pore retrenches 85 staff, almost half of their workforce

The union has helped identify at least two job opportunities for every affected local employee.

August 27, 2020, 09:15 PM

Razer reports record-high revenue of S$610 million amid Covid-19 pandemic

This represents a 25.3 per cent growth compared to the same period last year.

August 27, 2020, 08:50 PM

Ex-Hwa Chong Institution teacher jailed 9 months for consuming meth he bought from NSF

The person selling drugs was 19 at the time.

August 27, 2020, 08:35 PM

Hello Kitty & My Melody toothpastes available in S'pore for S$3.80 from Sep. 1, 2020

Big smile.

August 27, 2020, 08:29 PM

Fullerton Hotel's hawker-inspired mooncakes come with chendol, satay sauce & hae bee hiam

Inspired by the vibrant hawker scene that used to be found at Clifford Pier.

August 27, 2020, 08:11 PM

Black truffle musang king snowskin mooncakes here again so you can have a great life despite Covid-19

Taste the passion for life.

August 27, 2020, 07:27 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.