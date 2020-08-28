10 F&B outlets fined for breaching Covid-19 rules, 2 to suspend alcohol sales for 10 days

Action has been taken against 10 errant F&B outlets in Singapore after infringements were found at several locations over the past week.

Fines issued to ten F&B outlets

In response to media queries, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) said that fines have been issued for all ten offenders after they were found to have breached safe distancing regulations.

Regulations breached include accepting reservations for more than five persons, inter-mingling of large groups across tables, failure to observe minimum 1m distance between tables, and alcohol consumption at the premises after 10:30pm.

URA said that in particular, several outlets at China Square and Prinsep Street were found to have been repeatedly breaching the regulations.

Three outlets (Der Biergarten at Prinsep Street, The Mask at Circular Road and Zui Yu Xuan Teochew Cuisine at Amoy Street) were required to suspend dine-in activities for 10 days, from Aug. 28 to Sep. 6, 2020.

Der Biergarten was fined a higher amount of S$2,000 as a repeat offender.

Another two outlets at China Square, Folks Collective and Botan, were also required to suspend all alcohol sales for 10 days, from Aug. 28 to Sep. 6, 2020.

URA also urged F&B outlets to "actively intervene" if they notice inter-mingling of customers between different tables under separate bookings. They should also not accept reservations for more than five customers a table, nor multi-table bookings for large gatherings.

Past cases

Previously, an Orchard Road hotpot restaurant was ordered to close for its non-compliance with safe management measures.

In June, two businesses at Amoy Street were also ordered to cease operations for failing to comply with safe management measures.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo by Benson Kong/Google Images, Der Biergarten/FB,