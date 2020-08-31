Back

3 F&B outlets ordered to close for breaching Covid-19 rules; 1 served alcohol in teapots after 10:30pm

Teapots and greentea bottles.

Zhangxin Zheng | August 31, 2020, 10:55 PM

Three food outlets have been issued an order to close their premises by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Aug. 31.

These outlets have failed to comply with the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020:

  1. Whimsical Bar at 2 Science Park Drive

  2. Create Kitchen at 2 Science Park Drive

  3. S-Tripes Hotpot at 731 Havelock Road

Of the three food outlets, Whimsical Bar at 2 Science Park Drive has been ordered to cease operation with immediate effect until a food shop licence is obtained.

Both Create Kitchen and S-Tripes Hotpot are to close from September 2 to September 11, 2020 (both dates inclusive).

Multiple breaches and did not have a food shop licence

SFA stated in the press release that they received feedback that Whimsical Bar did not implement safe distancing between tables and was serving alcoholic beverages after 10:30pm.

When the SFA officers inspected the premises, they found other breaches including tables within one metre and groups of more than five people allowed to be seated together.

The inspection also found out that Whimsical Bar was not operating with a valid food shop licence.

The adjacent food outlet, Create Kitchen, was also found violating similar safe management measures.

Both Whimsical Bar and Create Kitchen were also fined S$1,000 for the offences.

Hotpot shop disguised alcoholic drinks as tea

The third food outlet found breaching the safe management measures was S-Tripes Hotpot at 731 Havelock Road.

S-Tripes Hotpot was found serving alcoholic drinks after 10:30pm.

To avoid being detected, the alcoholic drinks were poured into teapots and empty green tea bottles before being served out.

Photo by SFA.

The staff at the hotpot outlet were not wearing masks or not wearing them properly despite being reminded.

S-Tripes Hotpot was fined $2,000 for the offences in addition to the period of closure.

During Phase 2, sale and consumption of alcohol in all F&B outlets will be prohibited after 10.30pm daily, SFA said.

This includes the consumption at any outdoor area and/or tables and chairs owned by the F&B outlets.

Customers at the F&B outlets have to be kept to groups not more than five and maintain safe distancing from people in other groups.

Under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020, first-time offenders will face a fine of up to S$10,000, imprisonment of up to six months, or both. Subsequent offences may face a fine of up to S$20,000, imprisonment of up to twelve months, or both.

Under the Environmental Public Health Act, no person shall operate a food establishment without a valid licence.

Offenders shall be liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding S$2,000 and, in the case of a continuing offence, to a further fine not exceeding S$100 for every day or part thereof during which the offence continues after conviction.

Top photos by SFA

