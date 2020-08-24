Back

'We must also share the benefits of progress widely with all citizens': President Halimah Yacob

President Halimah also said that "unfettered meritocracy" can foster excessive competition.

Darryl Laiu | August 24, 2020, 08:16 PM

In the President's Address, President Halimah Yacob also talked about the need for more safety nets in Singapore.

"While we pursue economic growth to create opportunities for Singaporeans, we must also share the benefits of progress widely with all citizens," said President Halimah.

More support for the less well-off

In her speech, she said that the government will commit to doing more to support every Singaporean at each stage of life and to build a stronger and more cohesive society.

The government will support young families to own their homes, and to continue to improve their own and their children's lives.

The government will also offer middle-aged Singaporeans more help to secure jobs and ensure that they can really retire, and also commit to taking good care of seniors and enable them to age with dignity.

Social mobility

However, President Halimah said that redistribution "cannot be the only way to level up those who are doing less well."

In her speech, President Halimah said that the government recognises the costs of "unfettered meritocracy".

She said that Singapore needs to realise the importance of levelling up families who are at a disadvantage, and give their children a fair start in life.

Heng Swee Keat, Tharman: Inequality must be addressed

Social mobility is a theme that has been touched upon by multiple ministers in the past few months.

In his ministerial speech in June 2020, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said that "no one will be left to walk alone" and that Singaporeans will be "part of our society's progress, no matter your starting point or circumstances."

Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam also touched on the topic in an online speech during GE2020. He said: "We've got to make sure that every Singaporean is on a moving escalator. Everyone. Doesn't matter where you start from, but you've got to be on the moving escalator."

"Most of life's inequalities start when kids are at a very young age. And we have to do a lot more to reduce life's inequalities by intervening when kids are young," added Tharman.

In the President's Address, President Halimah echoed these sentiments.

She said: "This is also why we must continue to invest heavily in education and training, from the earliest years of childhood through the schooling years."

Broadening concept of merit

The government is developing more pathways so Singaporeans can achieve their fullest potential regardless of their starting point.

She said that schools and institutes of higher learning have made intentional effort to decide admissions based on more than academic results.

This broadening conception of merit will extend to admissions into schools, as well as jobs.

The public service has also taken the lead by hiring people based on skills as opposed to emphasising on the candidate's academic results.

President Halimah said: "Society must value people for what they contribute, in every job and every role."

"Building a fair and just society goes beyond Government actions. It requires the support and participation of all Singaporeans," she added.

"We have made progress over the last decade, and we will do much more in this term of Government to see our people through the crisis and beyond."

Top image from Desmond Lee/FB and Unsplash

